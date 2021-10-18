Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: Two non-locals shot dead, another injured in Kulgam

Srinagar Oct 17: Two non-local labourers were killed and another injured after being fired upon by militants in Wanpoh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday evening.

“Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon #NonLocal labourers at Wanpoh area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 02 non-locals were killed and 01 injured. Police & SFs cordoned off the area. Further details shall follow, ” a police spokesman said.

The attack comes a day after two non-locals were shot dead in Srinagar and Pulwama. There has been a spike in the target killings of non-locals in the valley of late. On October 5, Virendra Paswan, a non-local vendor from Bihar was shot dead in Srinagar besides renowned Kashmiri Pandit chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo while Mohammad Shafi Lone, president of the local cab drivers’ association in Naidkhai was killed in Shahgund Hajin area of Bandipora district.

Source: GK News

