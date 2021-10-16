Voice Of Vienna

Gender Inequality in Health Care Must End, says WMA

Far reaching proposals to bring an end to historical discrimination in health care have been put forward by the World Medical Association.

At its annual General Assembly today, the WMA agreed revised guidance to the medical profession to combat what it says is centuries of gender inequality bias. This had led to women and girls being restricted in their access to employment, education and health care.

WMA President Dr. Heidi Stensmyren, said: ‘In some countries, female healthcare providers have been prevented from practicing their profession or from being promoted to leadership positions due to religious or cultural convictions. This lack of gender representation and diversity within the medical profession leads to female patients and their children not having equitable access to health care’.

Now the WMA is urging its medical association members to promote the equal human right of health for women and girls. It wants its members to categorically condemn violations of this basic right and to insist on the rights of all women and children to full and adequate medical care. It is also calling for parity of health insurance premiums and universal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare.

Dr. Stensmyren said: ‘Discrimination against girls and women damages their health expectation. It serves as a barrier to accessing health services, affects the quality of health services provided, and reinforces exclusion from society for women and girls.

‘For example, in some countries due to national laws, legislations or social norms, women and girls lack decision-making power about their own medical treatment, surgery, childbearing or contraception. This must stop. Gender inequality must be eradicated in all aspects of healthcare.’

