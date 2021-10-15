Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact
US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

International 2021-10-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The U.S. and Greece signed an extension of their bilateral Mutual Defense and Cooperation Agreement on Oct. 14 in what the NATO allies said was a win for increased military cooperation and regional stability.

Speaking alongside Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the State Department, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the renewal will allow the agreement to “indefinitely” remain in force and enables U.S. forces to train and operate from additional locations in Greece amid “urgent challenges that are facing both of our countries.”

“Greece and the United States can become an even more powerful force for peace, for prosperity, and for human dignity,” he said. “Greece has been a pillar of stability in the region, and an advocate for democracy, for European integration, and robust trans-Atlantic ties, all of which make us stronger.”

The agreement, first signed in 1990, has been renewed in successive periods with the last extension occurring in 2019.

Dendias said the renewal “is symbolically and substantially the foundation of our long-term partnership.”

“You’re underlining that the United States, as well as Greece, are firmly determined to mutually safeguard and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each country against actions threatening to peace, including armed attacks or threats thereof,” he said.

The extension comes one week after the Greek parliament ratified a pact with France which states Greece will purchase three French frigates that will be delivered in 2025 and 2026. It also includes security cooperation between the two countries, a move hailed by both sides as a step toward European strategic autonomy.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has emphasized that the agreement includes mutual defense assistance in the event of an attack on either county by a third, referring to the “casus belli” declared by the Turkish National Assembly in 1995.

Source: Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

The U.S. and Greece signed an extension of their bilateral Mutual Defense and Cooperation... more»

PIA suspends Kabul flights over ‘unprofessional’ aviation authorities

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Thursday it had suspended flights to Kabul over the... more»

Czech election offers Europe an anti-populist boost

Prague, Czech Republic – The victory of the so-called “democratic bloc” parliamentary... more»

Ciao, Alitalia! Italy’s iconic airline takes off for final flight after almost 75 years in service

The Italian national airline, Alitalia, is scheduled to run its last flight on October 14, with a... more»

JCO among two soldiers killed in fresh gunfight in J&K’s Poonch

Rajouri, Oct 14: A JCO was among two army men killed in a gunfight with the militants in Poonch... more»

Death toll climbs to 46 as fire engulfs 13-story building in Taiwan

The death toll in an overnight building fire in Taiwan has risen to 46 with fears of more... more»

Beirut port blast: Gunfire erupts at protest against judge leading probe

At least six people have been killed and 32 others injured in armed clashes in the Lebanese... more»

Five dead in Norway bow and arrow attack

Five people have been killed and two more injured in Norway after a man used a bow and arrow to... more»

Russia denies weaponising energy amid Europe gas crisis

Russia has denied using energy as a political weapon, amid surging prices across Europe that have... more»

German launches world’s first automated, driverless train

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn and industrial group Siemens unveiled the world’s first... more»

Search

Back to Top