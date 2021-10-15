Voice Of Vienna

JCO among two soldiers killed in fresh gunfight in J&K’s Poonch

Rajouri, Oct 14: A JCO was among two army men killed in a gunfight with the militants in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the number of soldiers killed this week in the border district to seven, officials said.

An official told Greater Kashmir that two soldiers, including a Junior Commissioner Officer (JCO) were killed in the gunfight that broke out today evening in Bhimber Gali area of the border district.

Earlier, the security forces had launched a Cordon-and-Search-Operation (CASO) in Bhata Dhurian and Sanjiote villages near Bhimber Gali following inputs about the presence of militants there.

An official said this operation was launched along with another anti-militancy operation which is going on in Dehra ki Gali where five soldiers were killed on Monday.

He said traffic movement has been suspended on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway in view of the firefight.

Source: GK News

