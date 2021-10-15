Voice Of Vienna

Death toll climbs to 46 as fire engulfs 13-story building in Taiwan

The death toll in an overnight building fire in Taiwan has risen to 46 with fears of more casualties as firefighters continue to rescue people trapped inside the 13-story building, the island’s official news agency reported Thursday.

At least 86 people have been rescued from the fire incident site while 42 others have sustained injuries in southern Kaohsiung city.

The local fire bureau received reports of the fire engulfing the 13-story commercial and residential building on Fubei Road in the city’s Yancheng district at 2.54 a.m. (1854GMT Wednesday).

The fire is said to have started from the first floor of the building which houses 120 residential units between the seventh and 11th floors.

Around 160 firefighters rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire which was put out at around 7.17 a.m. local time (2317GMT Wednesday).

Lee Ching-hsiu, local fire bureau chief, said the number of casualties “could increase as more may be trapped in the residential part of the building.”

“Firefighters are still combing the 40-year-old Cheng Chung Cheng building for survivors and are still investigating the cause of the blaze,” Lee said.__The Nation

