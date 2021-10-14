Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / EU to propose removing most Northern Ireland checks in ‘very genuine effort’ to address concerns, Irish FM says
EU to propose removing most Northern Ireland checks in ‘very genuine effort’ to address concerns, Irish FM says

EU to propose removing most Northern Ireland checks in ‘very genuine effort’ to address concerns, Irish FM says

Europe 2021-10-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The European Commission proposal to alter the troublesome Northern Ireland Protocol will involve the removal of most post-Brexit checks in a “genuine” effort to resolve concerns, according to Ireland’s foreign minister.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said a package of measures to be unveiled later in the day could see a significant reduction in customs controls, citing the EU’s proposal.

Coveney told the Irish national broadcaster, RTE, that checks on sanitary and phytosanitary goods (concerning plant, animal health and food product safety) would be removed if adequate data sharing and labelling was introduced.

“This is about supermarket supply chains across all foodstuffs, which is the vast majority of checks required under the protocol and the paper will propose the removal of the vast majority of those checks,” he said.

The foreign minister also added that the EU proposals would make it “crystal clear” that medicines coming into Northern Ireland from Britain would not be blocked by Brussels; he said this required a change of EU law.

“This is a major intervention by the European Commission and a very genuine effort to try to resolve the concerns that many people in Northern Ireland have expressed,” Coveney added.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, a post-Brexit arrangement under which the region remains in the EU single market and customs checks are imposed on goods coming in from the rest of Britain, was introduced as a means of avoiding reintroducing a hard border between Northern Ireland and the neighbouring Republic of Ireland. It was signed off by the UK and the EU as part of the former’s Withdrawal Agreement. However, unionists in Northern Ireland and the government in London have demanded Brussels return to the negotiating table to work on an amended agreement.

Speaking on Tuesday, UK Brexit Minister David Frost said he thought the EU’s initial proposal would fall short of the mark and hoped for a few weeks of brief, but intense, discussions to reach a more flexible outcome.

Source: RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Russia denies weaponising energy amid Europe gas crisis

Russia has denied using energy as a political weapon, amid surging prices across Europe that have... more»

German launches world’s first automated, driverless train

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn and industrial group Siemens unveiled the world’s first... more»

Months until presidential vote, a far-right surge jolts France

Paris, France – With about six months to go, the 2022 presidential election is already a major... more»

EU to propose removing most Northern Ireland checks in ‘very genuine effort’ to address concerns, Irish FM says

The European Commission proposal to alter the troublesome Northern Ireland Protocol will involve... more»

Illegal or inalienable? China, India spar over territory as border row simmers

Amid a simmering border dispute, Beijing and New Delhi ratcheted up the rhetoric on Wednesday as... more»

Reports of widespread corruption in Afghan regimes under US occupation

In 2008, US Congress set up the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR) after... more»

China says military drills near Taiwan a ‘just’ move

Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are targeted at forces promoting the island’s formal... more»

Taliban warn US, EU of refugees if Afghan sanctions continue

Afghanistan’s new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued... more»

Kashmir: 5 LeT militants killed in 2 Shopian encounters

Srinagar: Five Laskher-e-Toiba militants were killed in two separate encounters in Shopian... more»

US workers are quitting their jobs in record numbers

Workers in the United States are quitting their jobs at a record pace. The latest Job Openings... more»

Search

Back to Top