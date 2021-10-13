Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Taliban warn US, EU of refugees if Afghan sanctions continue
Taliban warn US, EU of refugees if Afghan sanctions continue

Taliban warn US, EU of refugees if Afghan sanctions continue

International 2021-10-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Afghanistan’s new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure them through sanctions will undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees.

Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that “weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in (the) security sector and economic migration from the country”, according to a statement published late on Tuesday.

The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan’s former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict, and have declared an Islamic emirate governed under religious law.

But efforts to stabilise the country, still facing attacks from the militant Islamic State group, have been undermined by international sanctions: banks are running out of cash and civil servants are going unpaid.

According to the statement from his spokesman, Muttaqi told the Doha meeting: “We urge world countries to end existing sanctions and let banks operate normally so that charity groups, organisations and the government can pay salaries to their staff with their own reserves and international financial assistance.”

European countries in particular are concerned that if the Afghan economy collapses, large numbers of migrants will set off for the continent, piling pressure on neighbouring states such as Pakistan and Iran and eventually on EU borders.

Washington and the EU have said they are ready to back humanitarian initiatives in Afghanistan, but are wary of providing direct support to the Taliban without guarantees it will respect human rights, in particular women’s rights.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Taliban warn US, EU of refugees if Afghan sanctions continue

Afghanistan’s new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued... more»

Kashmir: 5 LeT militants killed in 2 Shopian encounters

Srinagar: Five Laskher-e-Toiba militants were killed in two separate encounters in Shopian... more»

US workers are quitting their jobs in record numbers

Workers in the United States are quitting their jobs at a record pace. The latest Job Openings... more»

France: Train kills three migrants lying on tracks

Three migrants have been killed and one seriously injured after a train struck them in... more»

EU announces over $1b aid package for Afghanistan

The EU on Tuesday pledged a one-billion-euro ($1.2-billion) aid package for Afghanistan, “to... more»

Saudi Arabia, Iran signal warming ties but ‘real steps’ needed

RIYADH – Regional arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran are showing signs of warming relations,... more»

Polish PM slams opposition for spreading lies about desire for EU ‘Polexit’ amid Warsaw legal supremacy dispute

Poland’s prime minister has accused the opposition of spreading “fake news” about the... more»

India, China army talks to defuse border tensions fail

Talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders to disengage troops from key friction areas along... more»

UN chief slams ‘broken’ Taliban promises made to women and girls

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday slammed the Taliban’s “broken”... more»

Israel can’t lose sight of need to establish Palestinian state: Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday implored Israel not to “lose sight” of the need to... more»

Search

Back to Top