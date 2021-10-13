Saudi Arabia, Iran signal warming ties but ‘real steps’ needed

Saudi Arabia, Iran signal warming ties but ‘real steps’ neededInternational 2021-10-13, Comments Off 0
RIYADH – Regional arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran are showing signs of warming relations, but experts say more work is needed to ease tensions after a five-year rift.
Sunni kingpin Saudi Arabia and Shiite-majority Iran cut ties in 2016 after protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in the Islamic republic following the kingdom’s execution of a revered Shiite cleric.
In recent weeks, officials from both countries, on opposing sides in multiple Middle East conflicts, have spoken positively about breakthrough talks held in Baghdad since April.__The Nation
