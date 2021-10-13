Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China says military drills near Taiwan a ‘just’ move
China says military drills near Taiwan a ‘just’ move

China says military drills near Taiwan a ‘just’ move

International 2021-10-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are targeted at forces promoting the island’s formal independence and are a “just” move to protect peace and stability, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said on Oct. 13.

It also said the exercises are aimed at interference by external forces.

Military tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwan’s defense minister said last week, adding China will be capable of mounting a “full scale” invasion by 2025.

He was speaking after China mounted four straight days of mass air force incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone that began Oct. 1, part of a pattern of what Taipei views as stepped up military harassment by Beijing.

Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said the cause of current tensions was Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) “collusion” with foreign force and “provocations” over seeking Taiwan’s independence.

Chinese drills are aimed at this collusion – a veiled reference to U.S. support for Taiwan – and separatist activities, protecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, he added.

“They are absolutely just actions,” Ma said.

“The DPP authorities’ hyping of the so-called ‘military threat’ of the mainland is to completely invert right and wrong, and a bogus accusation,” he added.

“If the DPP authorities obstinately persist in going about things the wrong way, and do not know how to draw back from the edge, it will only push Taiwan into a more dangerous situation.”

Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name, and will defend its freedom and democracy.

Despite Ma’s comments, both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen made relatively conciliatory speeches at the weekend, even as Xi vowed to bring Taiwan under its control and Tsai said they would not be forced to bow to China.

Xi did not mention a desire for peace and dialogue with China.__Courtesy Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China says military drills near Taiwan a ‘just’ move

Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are targeted at forces promoting the island’s formal... more»

Taliban warn US, EU of refugees if Afghan sanctions continue

Afghanistan’s new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued... more»

Kashmir: 5 LeT militants killed in 2 Shopian encounters

Srinagar: Five Laskher-e-Toiba militants were killed in two separate encounters in Shopian... more»

US workers are quitting their jobs in record numbers

Workers in the United States are quitting their jobs at a record pace. The latest Job Openings... more»

France: Train kills three migrants lying on tracks

Three migrants have been killed and one seriously injured after a train struck them in... more»

EU announces over $1b aid package for Afghanistan

The EU on Tuesday pledged a one-billion-euro ($1.2-billion) aid package for Afghanistan, “to... more»

Saudi Arabia, Iran signal warming ties but ‘real steps’ needed

RIYADH – Regional arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran are showing signs of warming relations,... more»

Polish PM slams opposition for spreading lies about desire for EU ‘Polexit’ amid Warsaw legal supremacy dispute

Poland’s prime minister has accused the opposition of spreading “fake news” about the... more»

India, China army talks to defuse border tensions fail

Talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders to disengage troops from key friction areas along... more»

UN chief slams ‘broken’ Taliban promises made to women and girls

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday slammed the Taliban’s “broken”... more»

Search

Back to Top