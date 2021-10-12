Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Greece to boost guards on Turkey border
Greece to boost guards on Turkey border

Greece to boost guards on Turkey border

Europe 2021-10-12, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Greece’s police minister on Oct. 10 said 250 additional guards would be deployed on the country’s land border with Turkey, where thousands of asylum-seekers tried to enter last year.

“We are ready… and we are further increasing (security) forces by hiring 250 new border guards to support Greek police,” Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said during a visit to the border area of Kastanies, according to a ministry statement.

The Greek civil aviation authority on Saturday also said a tethered balloon known as an aerostat, equipped with a long-range thermal camera, had been deployed at Alexandroupolis airport in August to assist border surveillance.

A Zeppelin operated by EU border agency Frontex is also active in the area, state agency ANA said Sunday.

Greece has said it will examine claims of illegal pushbacks of migrants trying to enter from Turkey, made in a major investigation published Wednesday by media from several European countries.

Athens has consistently denied any wrongdoing, including claims of migrants saying they were beaten, stripped and robbed before being forced back across the land border with Turkey.

Source: Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UN chief slams ‘broken’ Taliban promises made to women and girls

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday slammed the Taliban’s “broken”... more»

Israel can’t lose sight of need to establish Palestinian state: Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday implored Israel not to “lose sight” of the need to... more»

Austria’s FM Alexander Schallenberg sworn in as chancellor after Kurz resigns amid corruption allegations

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has become Austria’s new chancellor after fellow... more»

Kashmir: JCO among five soldiers killed in Poonch gunfight

Rajouri, Oct 11: Five soldiers, including a JCO, were killed in a gunfight with a group of... more»

Greece to boost guards on Turkey border

Greece’s police minister on Oct. 10 said 250 additional guards would be deployed on the... more»

WMA Calls For End to Covid Travel Discrimination

A call to end travel discrimination caused by certain vaccines not being recognized across the... more»

Afghans in catch-22 as West squeezes space

Afghan citizens evacuated from Afghanistan by the United States and other Western countries, are... more»

Iran’s nuclear chief reports jump in 20 percent enriched uranium

Tehran, Iran – Iran has produced more than 120 kilogrammes (265 pounds) of 20 percent enriched... more»

Czech President in intensive care after holding talks on dramatic election

Prague, Czech Republic (CNN)Czech President Miloš Zeman was taken into intensive care on Sunday,... more»

Social reforms needed for reducing rape cases in India: experts

NEW DELHI: Earlier this year, a litigation and research group at the National Law University in... more»

Search

Back to Top