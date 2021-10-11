Iceland halts Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over heart-inflammation fears

Iceland has suspended the use of the Moderna anti-coronavirus vaccine, citing an increased risk of cardiac inflammation.

The Health Directorate said in a statement that the chief epidemiologist decided not to use the Moderna vaccine because the supply of Pfizer vaccine is sufficient.

Earlier, Sweden and Finland suspended the use of the vaccine in people under the age of 30.

Denmark and Norway also have completely banned the use of the Moderna vaccine for anyone under the age of 18.__The Nation