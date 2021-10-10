Pakistan: Four terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Awaran

Four terrorists were killed by Frontier Corps (FC) when the security force spotted and engaged them near Balochistan’s Awaran district, the military said.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

Last month, at least six terrorists were killed during an operation conducted by security forces in Kharan district. According to Inter-Services Public Relations, soldiers of Frontier Corps Balochistan carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) after a tip-off was received about the presence of a terrorist hideout.

During the ensuing intense shootout after FC cordoned off the hideout, two terrorist commanders namely Gul Mir alias Pullen and Kaleem Ullah Bolani also got killed.

On September 28, at least 10 terrorists including four commanders were killed in an IBO carried out by the security forces in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district on reported presence of a militant hideout.

According to a statement issued by ISPR, the terrorists remained actively involved in planting IEDs, conducting fire raids and target killing of innocent civilians.

These terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside South Waziristan, it added.__Courtesy Tribune.com