Father of Pakistan nuclear bomb passes away

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Qadeer Khan, lionised as the father of Pakistan’s atomic bomb, passed away at his home in Islamabad Sunday morning. He was 85.

Khan was admitted to Khan Research Laboratories Hospital on August 26 after he tested positive for coronavirus. He was later shifted to a military hospital in Rawalpindi.

A September 13 report quoting people close to the nuclear scientist said his health was “now improving and he is likely to be shifted to his home soon”.

“[I] am better today than yesterday,” Khan said in a message to Arab News the following day. “May God be with you and protect you.”

Khan was born in 1936 in Bhopal city of British India and immigrated along with his family to Pakistan in 1947 after the partition of the sub-continent.

He led Pakistan’s nuclear program for some 25 years and was considered a national hero.

In 2004, Khan found himself at the centre of the world’s biggest nuclear proliferation scandal when he confessed to — reportedly under pressure — selling nuclear secrets to Iran, North Korea and Libya.

He was pardoned but placed under house arrest in 2004 by then-president Pervez Musharraf. The government relaxed restrictions on him in 2009 but his movements were limited.

The authorities denied any connection to Khan’s purported smuggling ring but never let foreigners question him.

There is a widespread belief in Pakistan that Khan was the victim of an international conspiracy against Islamabad’s nuclear programme.

Many hailed Khan as the man who enabled Pakistan to respond to India’s nuclear detonations with its own tests in 1998.

In 2012, Khan announced to try his hand at politics to rescue a country he declared had “become worse than a banana republic”.

Khan’s movement, Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Pakistan, or Movement For Protection of Pakistan, urged the youth to be heard through national elections and break the stranglehold of traditional political dynasties.

“The youth is 47 percent of this country’s population, they can bring the change,” said Khan at the time.

Source: Pakistan Today