Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Father of Pakistan nuclear bomb passes away
Father of Pakistan nuclear bomb passes away

Father of Pakistan nuclear bomb passes away

International 2021-10-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Qadeer Khan, lionised as the father of Pakistan’s atomic bomb, passed away at his home in Islamabad Sunday morning. He was 85.

Khan was admitted to Khan Research Laboratories Hospital on August 26 after he tested positive for coronavirus. He was later shifted to a military hospital in Rawalpindi.

A September 13 report quoting people close to the nuclear scientist said his health was “now improving and he is likely to be shifted to his home soon”.

“[I] am better today than yesterday,” Khan said in a message to Arab News the following day. “May God be with you and protect you.”

Khan was born in 1936 in Bhopal city of British India and immigrated along with his family to Pakistan in 1947 after the partition of the sub-continent.

He led Pakistan’s nuclear program for some 25 years and was considered a national hero.

In 2004, Khan found himself at the centre of the world’s biggest nuclear proliferation scandal when he confessed to — reportedly under pressure — selling nuclear secrets to Iran, North Korea and Libya.

He was pardoned but placed under house arrest in 2004 by then-president Pervez Musharraf. The government relaxed restrictions on him in 2009 but his movements were limited.

The authorities denied any connection to Khan’s purported smuggling ring but never let foreigners question him.

There is a widespread belief in Pakistan that Khan was the victim of an international conspiracy against Islamabad’s nuclear programme.

Many hailed Khan as the man who enabled Pakistan to respond to India’s nuclear detonations with its own tests in 1998.

In 2012, Khan announced to try his hand at politics to rescue a country he declared had “become worse than a banana republic”.

Khan’s movement, Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Pakistan, or Movement For Protection of Pakistan, urged the youth to be heard through national elections and break the stranglehold of traditional political dynasties.

“The youth is 47 percent of this country’s population, they can bring the change,” said Khan at the time.

Source: Pakistan Today

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Father of Pakistan nuclear bomb passes away

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Qadeer Khan, lionised as the father of Pakistan’s atomic bomb, passed away at... more»

Veteran Kashmiri leader Sikandar Hayat dies

MUZAFFARABAD: Veteran Kashmiri leader Sardar Sikandar Hayat, who ruled Azad Jammu and Kashmir... more»

Pakistan: Four terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Awaran

Four terrorists were killed by Frontier Corps (FC) when the security force spotted and engaged... more»

Xi vows Taiwan ‘reunification’, but holds off threat of force

Chinese President Xi Jinping promised on Saturday to realise peaceful “reunification” with... more»

Austrian leader resigns amid corruption inquiry

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has stepped down, after pressure triggered by a... more»

Czech PM edged out in narrow election, after corruption claims in wake of Pandora Papers bolster opposition

Czech center-right opposition group Together is set to beat Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ ANO... more»

US asks Pakistan to ‘hold Taliban responsible for not fulfilling promises’

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has made it clear that the US administration would not... more»

12 EU states call for toughening EU border protection

Twelve EU member states asked the European Commission to strengthen measures against irregular... more»

Indian, Chinese troops engaged in brief face-off in Tawang

New Delhi, Oct 8: Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in the... more»

At least 55 killed, scores injured in suicide attack at mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz

A suicide bomb attack on worshippers at a Shia mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz killed at least... more»

Search

Back to Top