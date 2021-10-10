Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Czech PM edged out in narrow election, after corruption claims in wake of Pandora Papers bolster opposition
Czech PM edged out in narrow election, after corruption claims in wake of Pandora Papers bolster opposition

Czech PM edged out in narrow election, after corruption claims in wake of Pandora Papers bolster opposition

Europe 2021-10-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Czech center-right opposition group Together is set to beat Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ ANO party in national elections. Babis was beset by corruption allegations after being named in the Pandora Papers ahead of the vote.

Voting in the Czech Republic took place on Friday through to midday on Saturday, and with 99% of ballots counted that evening, the center-right Together coalition is taking 27.69% of the vote – a hair above the 27.23% taken by Babis’ ANO party. The liberal Pirates/Mayors coalition are coming in third, with 15.5%.

Earlier results showed the ANO in the lead, but even before Together pulled ahead, both opposing coalitions had scored an overall parliamentary majority. At present, Together and the Pirates/Mayors have landed 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house.

President Milos Zeman has promised Babis the first shot at forming a government if the ANO wins the most votes, which it technically did, given that Together is a coalition of three smaller parties. Nevertheless, Together leader Petr Fiala and Pirates/Mayors leader Ivan Bartos have both stated that they will begin talks aimed at forming a government without Babis’ involvement, and it remains unclear whether Zeman will go back on his word. Both Together and the Pirates/Mayors have ruled out working with the ANO, which they see as a populist and fiscally irresponsible party.

Babis was an enormously successful businessman before taking office in 2017, and has an estimated net worth of $3.4 billion. His time in office has been marred by accusations of corruption and conflict of interest, however, as the business empire he controls has received EU funding.

Babis is also one of 300 Czechs mentioned in the Pandora Papers, a trove of recently leaked documents laying out the network of shell companies and offshore banks the rich and powerful use to evade taxes. The investigation alleges Babis transferred nearly 400 million Czech crowns ($18.2 million) through a group of overseas firms to buy an estate on the French Riviera. According to the papers, Babis did not declare the purchase, but he is not accused of breaking any law.

Compounding the Pandora Papers revelations, Babis’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic was also expected to hamper his re-election chances. Last year’s lockdowns were unpopular, and the country has also suffered one of the worst death rates of any European nation, with more than 30,000 people dying of the virus out of a population of 10 million.

However, Babis has promised to raise public sector wages and pensions, and his hardline anti-immigration stance is a popular one, as is his opposition to closer ties with Brussels. In polls taken before the release of the Pandora Papers, Babis’ ANO was the clear favorite to win.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Xi vows Taiwan ‘reunification’, but holds off threat of force

Chinese President Xi Jinping promised on Saturday to realise peaceful “reunification” with... more»

Austrian leader resigns amid corruption inquiry

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has stepped down, after pressure triggered by a... more»

Czech PM edged out in narrow election, after corruption claims in wake of Pandora Papers bolster opposition

Czech center-right opposition group Together is set to beat Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ ANO... more»

US asks Pakistan to ‘hold Taliban responsible for not fulfilling promises’

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has made it clear that the US administration would not... more»

12 EU states call for toughening EU border protection

Twelve EU member states asked the European Commission to strengthen measures against irregular... more»

Indian, Chinese troops engaged in brief face-off in Tawang

New Delhi, Oct 8: Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in the... more»

At least 55 killed, scores injured in suicide attack at mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz

A suicide bomb attack on worshippers at a Shia mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz killed at least... more»

Madrid to host next NATO Summit in June

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Friday that the next NATO Summit will be held... more»

Czech voters decide on PM Babis’s future in two-day election

Czechs are voting in a two-day parliamentary election with polls showing Prime Minister Andrej... more»

Swedish Parliament set to debate two key resolutions on situation in Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – In a major breakthrough, the Swedish Parliament is all set to debate two key... more»

Search

Back to Top