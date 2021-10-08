Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Investigation finds illegal, violent pushbacks at EU borders
Investigation finds illegal, violent pushbacks at EU borders

Investigation finds illegal, violent pushbacks at EU borders

Europe 2021-10-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Migrants are suffering sometimes-violent illegal pushbacks carried out by special police units at the EU’s borders, especially Greece and Croatia, an investigation published on Oct. 6 by media including Germany’s Der Spiegel found.

The eight-month probe by journalists from seven countries uncovered a “system” run by “special units” who usually hide their identity by wearing unmarked uniforms and face-covering balaclavas, Spiegel wrote.

Reporters involved in the probe were also drawn from German public broadcaster ARD, French newspaper Liberation, Croatian and Serb media and Dutch investigations platform Lighthouse Reports.

Videos of 11 pushbacks described by Der Spiegel allegedly show men beating refugees before bringing them back across the border into Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Six Croatian officials confirmed to the magazine that the images showed members of a special police unit.

The pushback operation was dubbed “Operation Corridor” by senior Croatian officials.

Other videos and witness testimonies point to special Greek coastguard units detailed to intercept asylum seekers’ boats in the Aegean Sea and set them adrift aboard orange life rafts, some paid for with EU cash.

Neither the Greek government, which has contested previous allegations of illegal pushbacks, nor Croatia’s government responded to the journalists’ questions.

“Far from being a few officers stepping over the line, these pushbacks make up an established strategy by the states, whose police forces are supported financially by the EU,” Liberation wrote.

“Asylum-seekers’ testimony is piling up in Greece, Romania and Croatia, gathered by aid groups, lawyers and journalists,” the paper added.

Oct. 6’s investigation provided “visual proof” from drones, thermal cameras and remotely-triggered hunting cameras.

Amnesty International said it was “alarming that the European Commission continues to close its eyes to flagrant violations of EU law and even continues to finance police and border operations in some of these countries”.

Source: Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UN to appoint special rapporteur to monitor rights in Afghanistan

The UN has voted to create a new special rapporteur on Afghanistan to probe violations carried out... more»

US diplomat in Pakistan for crucial talks on Afghanistan, bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, effectively the No 2 at the State... more»

India to reopen for tourists from October 15

India will reopen for tourists from October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the... more»

Poland’s top court ruling marks major challenge to EU laws

Poland’s top court has rejected the principle of the primacy of EU law over national... more»

Austrian Greens question chancellor’s ability to remain in office after he is placed under investigation for corruption, bribery

Austrian Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler of the Green Party has questioned the ability of Chancellor... more»

Investigation finds illegal, violent pushbacks at EU borders

Migrants are suffering sometimes-violent illegal pushbacks carried out by special police units at... more»

Nato expels eight Russians from its mission for spying

Nato has expelled eight Russian diplomats it says have been working secretly as intelligence... more»

Iran to return to Vienna nuclear talks in ‘near future’

Iran is completing preparations to resume talks in Vienna on rejoining the Joint Comprehensive... more»

At least 20 killed as magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts Balochistan

QUETTA: A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck parts of Balochistan early on Thursday morning, killing... more»

Ahead of election, Pandora Papers cast shadow over Czech PM

Prague, Czech Republic – With days to go until national elections in the Czech Republic, Prime... more»

Search

Back to Top