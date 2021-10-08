India to reopen for tourists from October 15

India will reopen for tourists from October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said.

“After considering various inputs, the MHA (home ministry) has decided to begin granting fresh tourist visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15,” the home ministry said in a statement.

“Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15 on fresh tourist visas,” it added.

Earlier this year the country of 1.3 billion people was hit by a severe wave of coronavirus infections with about 400,000 cases and 4,000 deaths every day.__dawn.com