Denmark charges three citizens with planning terror attacks
Denmark charges three citizens with planning terror attacks

Danish prosecutors said Tuesday that they have charged three people with attempting to carry out acts of terrorism by acquiring bomb-making chemicals.

They also acquired equipment that were to be used for an attack “in an unknown place either in Denmark or abroad.” Copenhagen chief prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said police foiled the plot when the two male suspects were arrested. The men and a woman were detained in December 2019 and have remained in custody since then.

None of the suspects was named. In a statement, Nilas said the men are ages 22 and 23, and the woman is 39. One of the men has Danish citizenship, and the other man and the woman have dual citizenships.

Their other nationalities was not given. If found guilty of the main terror charge, they would be eligible for life prison terms, although defendants sentenced to life in Denmark serve an average of about 16 years.

The woman faces additional charges. She was charged with financing terrorist activities by acting through an intermediary to transfer money to people associated with the Daesh group. Prosecutors also charged her with promoting terrorist activities by allegedly helping several people affiliated with IS to create social media profiles and communicate on the Internet, as well as by having spread the extremist group’s propaganda online. A trial is scheduled to begin in November in Copenhagen.__Daily Times

