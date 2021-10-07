Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austria’s Chancellor Kurz & 9 others under investigation for breach of trust, corruption, and bribery after police raids
Austria’s Chancellor Kurz & 9 others under investigation for breach of trust, corruption, and bribery after police raids

Austria’s Chancellor Kurz & 9 others under investigation for breach of trust, corruption, and bribery after police raids

Austria 2021-10-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Austrian anti-corruption prosecutors’ office has said that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and nine others have been placed under investigation on suspicion of bribery and breach of trust, following a raid on several properties.

On Wednesday, anti-corruption prosecutors said that Kurz, members of his party, and several top aides had been put under investigation. The chancellor is one of ten being investigated on suspicion of breach of trust, corruption, and bribery.

According to Austrian media, the prosecutors suspect that the Finance Ministry and Kurz’s conservative People’s Party (OVP) bribed newspaper owner Wolfgang Fellner to positively portray the chancellor in his firm’s publications.

In its statement on Wednesday, the public prosecutor’s office alleged that between 2016 and at least 2018, funds from the Ministry of Finance were used to pay for “party politically motivated and sometimes manipulated surveys” by a polling institute. It also noted that these results were published in the editorial section of an Austrian daily newspaper and other media within the same group.

Mediengruppe Osterreich, Fellner’s publishing house, has already dismissed the accusations, claiming the investigations were based on “grave misunderstandings.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the prosecutors raided the offices of Kurz’s conservative party and two federal ministers, as well as several homes. The evidence found in the course of the searches will now be reviewed and evaluated, investigators said.

There had recently been talk that such searches were likely. OVP deputy general-secretary Gaby Schwarz said last week that “there will be raids,” and “I’m telling you, nothing will be found.”__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Ahead of election, Pandora Papers cast shadow over Czech PM

Prague, Czech Republic – With days to go until national elections in the Czech Republic, Prime... more»

Austria’s Chancellor Kurz & 9 others under investigation for breach of trust, corruption, and bribery after police raids

The Austrian anti-corruption prosecutors’ office has said that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and... more»

EU indecision ‘jeopardising’ its position in Balkans – Von der Leyen

The EU is like playing in the Champions League, one official in Brussels said recently. Not, they... more»

5 EU countries urge action on soaring energy prices

A group of five EU countries, including Spain, France, the Czech Republic, Romania and Greece,... more»

Denmark charges three citizens with planning terror attacks

Danish prosecutors said Tuesday that they have charged three people with attempting to carry out... more»

Fishing rights row: France warns UK bilateral co-operation at risk

France has intensified pressure on the UK over post-Brexit fishing rights, warning bilateral... more»

As UK cracks down on protests, surveillance tech market grows

London, United Kingdom – “First we pick up that there’s a planned protest,” said Barry... more»

Pakistan: Islamabad police baton-charge doctors protesting outside PMC building

Islamabad police on Tuesday baton-charged young doctors outside the Pakistan Medical Commission... more»

US trade deficit reaches record $73.3bn amid ongoing spat with China

The US trade imbalance in August rose to an all-time high, having widened by another $3 billion,... more»

Inquiry finds 216,000 child sex abuse cases in French Catholic Church over 70 years

French independent commission reveals from 2,900 to 3,200 priests abused parishioners between... more»

Search

Back to Top