At least 20 killed as magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts Balochistan

QUETTA: A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck parts of Balochistan early on Thursday morning, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 300.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), most of the deaths and injuries were reported from the remote north-eastern district of Harnai.

The PDMA added that rescue and FC teams are taking part in the rescue operation and were dispatched from Quetta, Pishin and Ziarat to Harnai. A shortage of ambulances and medicines has been reported. __Tribune.com