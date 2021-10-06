Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US trade deficit reaches record $73.3bn amid ongoing spat with China
US trade deficit reaches record $73.3bn amid ongoing spat with China

US trade deficit reaches record $73.3bn amid ongoing spat with China

International 2021-10-06, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The US trade imbalance in August rose to an all-time high, having widened by another $3 billion, or 4.2%, as relatively insignificant gains in exports were swamped by a much larger growth in imports.

The trade deficit, which amounted to $73.3 billion, topped the previous record of $73.2 billion set in June, according to a report released by the US Department of Commerce. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the trade gap to widen to $70.5 billion.

Exports rose 0.5% to $213.7 billion, reflecting revived overseas demand after economies reopened following Covid-related lockdowns. Meanwhile, imports, even with all the supply chain problems at ports, increased by 1.4% to $287 billion.

Trade imbalance with China, which is seen as a politically sensitive issue, surged 10.8% to $31.7 billion.

Earlier this week, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that the White House is planning to launch new trade talks with Beijing. However, the current US administration doesn’t plan to lift the Trump-era tariffs, as Washington is pushing China to fulfill its previous pledge to buy more US goods and services.

Source: RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US trade deficit reaches record $73.3bn amid ongoing spat with China

The US trade imbalance in August rose to an all-time high, having widened by another $3 billion,... more»

Inquiry finds 216,000 child sex abuse cases in French Catholic Church over 70 years

French independent commission reveals from 2,900 to 3,200 priests abused parishioners between... more»

Afghanistan to start issuing passports to its citizens again

KABUL: Following months of delays that hampered attempts by those trying to flee the country after... more»

Pakistan urges UN Human Rights Council to boost efforts to halt growing Islamophobia

GENEVA: Pakistan has called for redoubling efforts to halt and reverse the rising trend of... more»

Malaysia summons China ambassador over South China Sea vessels

Malaysia has said it has summoned China’s ambassador to protest against the “presence and... more»

Italian judge delays ruling on Puigdemont extradition case

An Italian court has suspended a case regarding the extradition of ex-Catalan leader Carles... more»

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Major social media services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were hit by a massive... more»

Israel accuses Iran over Cyprus alleged hitman plot

Israel has accused Iran of plotting to kill Israelis in Cyprus after police there arrested a man... more»

Turkish Navy pushes Greek Cypriot research vessel

ANKARA: The Turkish Navy pushed a Greek Cypriot research vessel on Oct. 3 for violating its... more»

Twitter restricts account of Taliban spokesman

KABUL: In a surprise move, Twitter has restricted the account of the Taliban’s longstanding... more»

Search

Back to Top