Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Inquiry finds 216,000 child sex abuse cases in French Catholic Church over 70 years
Inquiry finds 216,000 child sex abuse cases in French Catholic Church over 70 years

Inquiry finds 216,000 child sex abuse cases in French Catholic Church over 70 years

Europe 2021-10-06, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

French independent commission reveals from 2,900 to 3,200 priests abused parishioners between 1950-2020.

In a stunning revelation, an independent commission Tuesday said that there were 216,000 cases of child sex abuse in the Catholic Church in France between 1950 and 2020.

During a news conference, the French Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in Church (CIASE) said anywhere from 2,900 to 3,200 priests and other members of the church were given a free hand to abuse parishioners, which was subsequently covered up by the church leaders.

The commission was set up in 2018 by the Bishop’s Conference of France and the national congregations conference to look into the matter.

Former CIASE head Jean-Marc Sauve puts the figure of 216,000 as a minimum estimate.

The 2,500-page report, which details the abuse occurring over the past 70 years, took two and a half years of investigation.

The report discusses the mechanisms as well that allowed the abuse to continue and possible remedies for its end.

In September, Pope Francis raised the issue of sexual abuse with French bishops during a meeting at the Vatican. The issue is now expected to be studied further by the Vatican and senior members of the clergy.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US trade deficit reaches record $73.3bn amid ongoing spat with China

The US trade imbalance in August rose to an all-time high, having widened by another $3 billion,... more»

Inquiry finds 216,000 child sex abuse cases in French Catholic Church over 70 years

French independent commission reveals from 2,900 to 3,200 priests abused parishioners between... more»

Afghanistan to start issuing passports to its citizens again

KABUL: Following months of delays that hampered attempts by those trying to flee the country after... more»

Pakistan urges UN Human Rights Council to boost efforts to halt growing Islamophobia

GENEVA: Pakistan has called for redoubling efforts to halt and reverse the rising trend of... more»

Malaysia summons China ambassador over South China Sea vessels

Malaysia has said it has summoned China’s ambassador to protest against the “presence and... more»

Italian judge delays ruling on Puigdemont extradition case

An Italian court has suspended a case regarding the extradition of ex-Catalan leader Carles... more»

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Major social media services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were hit by a massive... more»

Israel accuses Iran over Cyprus alleged hitman plot

Israel has accused Iran of plotting to kill Israelis in Cyprus after police there arrested a man... more»

Turkish Navy pushes Greek Cypriot research vessel

ANKARA: The Turkish Navy pushed a Greek Cypriot research vessel on Oct. 3 for violating its... more»

Twitter restricts account of Taliban spokesman

KABUL: In a surprise move, Twitter has restricted the account of the Taliban’s longstanding... more»

Search

Back to Top