Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Israel accuses Iran over Cyprus alleged hitman plot
Israel accuses Iran over Cyprus alleged hitman plot

Israel accuses Iran over Cyprus alleged hitman plot

International 2021-10-05, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Israel has accused Iran of plotting to kill Israelis in Cyprus after police there arrested a man suspected of being hired to carry out the attacks.

The Israeli prime minister’s office said “an act of terror… was orchestrated by Iran against Israeli businesspeople” living on the island.

His office denied media reports that the target was Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi.

Iran – Israel’s arch-foe – has denied Israel’s claims.

“This regime is always making such a baseless allegation against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Iranian embassy in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, said in a statement to Reuters news agency.

The suspect – said to be a 38-year-old Azeri using a Russian passport – was arrested a week ago in Nicosia after crossing from Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus, according to local media.

Reports say he had arrived from Russia about three weeks ago and was under police surveillance. Cypriot media say he had a gun with a silencer in his car when he was arrested, though police have not confirmed details of the case.

There are conflicting reports as to who might have been a target. Some reports in Israeli and Cypriot media say Mr Sagi was one of a number of Israeli businesspeople on a hit list.

Both the Israeli prime minister’s office and Mr Sagi’s company, the Sagi Group, denied the tycoon was known to be a would-be victim.

“This is a foiled Iranian terrorist incident,” the company said in a statement. “The target for the assassination is not Teddy Sagi but Israelis in Cyprus. Unfortunately, it is so easy to publish incorrect information and damage a person’s name.”

Other Israeli media reports suggest the plot might be linked to business disputes involving Mr Sagi, whose ventures include online gambling and real estate.

Israel has previously accused Iran or its ally Hezbollah of carrying out, or planning to carry out, attacks on Israelis abroad. In 2012 Cyprus convicted a Hezbollah member of plotting to attack Israelis there. That same year, Bulgaria and Israel accused Hezbollah of carrying out a suicide bombing there which killed five Israelis and a Bulgarian.

Iran and Hezbollah denied involvement in the incidents.

Source: BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Italian judge delays ruling on Puigdemont extradition case

An Italian court has suspended a case regarding the extradition of ex-Catalan leader Carles... more»

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Major social media services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were hit by a massive... more»

Israel accuses Iran over Cyprus alleged hitman plot

Israel has accused Iran of plotting to kill Israelis in Cyprus after police there arrested a man... more»

Turkish Navy pushes Greek Cypriot research vessel

ANKARA: The Turkish Navy pushed a Greek Cypriot research vessel on Oct. 3 for violating its... more»

Twitter restricts account of Taliban spokesman

KABUL: In a surprise move, Twitter has restricted the account of the Taliban’s longstanding... more»

Iran urges US to unfreeze $10b to show ‘intentions’

TEHRAN – Iran’s foreign minister has called on the United States to unlock $10 billion of... more»

Japan’s Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

Fumio Kishida was elected Japan’s prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Oct. 4 and will be... more»

Shaukat Tarin, Moonis Elahi among over 700 Pakistanis named in ICIJ’s Pandora Papers

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on Sunday unveiled “Pandora... more»

Anti-Pakistan Bill In US Senate: Americans Are Planning To Get Tough On Pakistan

A bill titled ‘Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability Act’ was recently... more»

Light plane crashes into building in Milan, killing eight on board

A light passenger plane has crashed into an empty building on the outskirts of the Italian city of... more»

Search

Back to Top