Blast kills civilians at Kabul mosque: Taliban

An explosion targeted a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday, leaving a “number of civilians dead,” a Taliban spokesman said.

The blast struck a gathering near the entrance of Eidgah Mosque in Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

Sources told that people had gathered for a memorial service for the late mother of Mujahid, who is also the acting deputy information minister in the interim Taliban government.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.__The Nation