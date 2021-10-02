Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Militant killed in Shopian gunfight had joined LeT recently, say police
Militant killed in Shopian gunfight had joined LeT recently, say police

Militant killed in Shopian gunfight had joined LeT recently, say police

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-10-02, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Srinagar Oct 1: Police on Friday identified the militant killed in a gunfight with security forces in Rakhama area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district as a resident of Redwani Bala area in neighbouring Kulgam district who had joined the LeT outfit recently.

“Today at about 0500hrs based on specific input generated by Police regarding presence of terrorist in village Rakhama area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 34RR and 178Bn CRPF in the said area, ” a police spokesman said.

“During the search operation, as the presence of terrorist got ascertained he was given opportunity to surrender, instead he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist identified as Mujeeb Lone son of Mohd Amin Lone resident of Redwani Bala Kulgam was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter, ” he added.

Mujeeb, as per police, had joined LeT recently “incriminating material” including one pistol and a magazine were recovered from the site of encounter.

Police said they have registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation is in progress.

Source: GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Militant killed in Shopian gunfight had joined LeT recently, say police

Srinagar Oct 1: Police on Friday identified the militant killed in a gunfight with security forces... more»

India imposes 10-day quarantine on UK nationals

India has imposed mandatory quarantine for all UK nationals arriving in the country, even if they... more»

Pakistan: LHC declares TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s detention illegal

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday declared as illegal the detention of Saad Hussain Rizvi,... more»

Afghan refugee given 30 months in jail, only a third mandatory, after sexual abuse of 7-year-old in scandal that shocked Austria

A court in Austria has sentenced a teenage refugee from Afghanistan to 30 months in prison, of... more»

Merck’s COVID pill cuts deaths, hospitalisations by half: Report

Drugmaker Merck has said its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalisations and deaths by... more»

15 million UK households hit by record-high rise in energy bills

Britain’s energy watchdog plans to decide on the next price cap, which is expected to be... more»

Turkey condemns Greece’s maritime jurisdiction say on defense deal with France

Turkey on Oct. 1 condemned a statement by Greece about the maritime jurisdiction regarding the... more»

Border incidents with China will continue till boundary agreement is reached: Indian Army chief

New Delhi, Sep 30: Border incidents between India and China will continue to occur till a boundary... more»

Ex-French president gets jail sentence over campaign funding

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to a year in prison for illegally... more»

Afghan girls’ soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo’s Portugal

LISBON: Leaving her homeland Afghanistan was painful, says 15-year-old Sarah. But now safely in... more»

Search

Back to Top