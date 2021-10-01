Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Ex-French president gets jail sentence over campaign funding
Ex-French president gets jail sentence over campaign funding

Ex-French president gets jail sentence over campaign funding

Europe 2021-10-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to a year in prison for illegally funding his unsuccessful 2012 re-election campaign.

The 66-year-old was found guilty in a Paris court of spending tens of millions of euros more on his campaign than was permitted under the law.

He will not be jailed, however, and can serve his sentence at home with an electronic bracelet, the court ruled.

Mr Sarkozy denies any wrongdoing and is expected to appeal against the ruling.

It is his second one-year prison term. In March, he became the first former president of France to receive a custodial sentence – for corruption and influence peddling – but remains free pending an appeal of that sentence.

In the latest trial, Mr Sarkozy was accused with 13 other defendants over their role in the so-called “Bygmalion” scandal.

Prosecutors said the former president’s UMP party splurged nearly double the €22.5m (£19.4m) cap on lavish campaign rallies and events, then tried to hide the costs by hiring a PR firm called Bygmalion to invoice the party, not the campaign.

On Thursday, the court in Paris ruled that though the former president may not have known the full details of the fraud, he must have seen that limits were breached and did nothing about it.

It is the latest legal challenge for Mr Sarkozy, who served a five-year term as president from 2007.

In 2012, he lost his re-election bid to socialist François Hollande. Since then he has been targeted by several criminal investigations.

Earlier this year he was given a suspended prison sentence for trying to bribe a judge in 2014.

Source: BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Border incidents with China will continue till boundary agreement is reached: Indian Army chief

New Delhi, Sep 30: Border incidents between India and China will continue to occur till a boundary... more»

Ex-French president gets jail sentence over campaign funding

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to a year in prison for illegally... more»

Afghan girls’ soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo’s Portugal

LISBON: Leaving her homeland Afghanistan was painful, says 15-year-old Sarah. But now safely in... more»

Poland ‘illegally’ refused entry to asylum seekers at border with Belarus, stranding them without food, water & shelter – Amnesty

Warsaw has illegally stranded 32 Afghan migrants on its border with Belarus, leaving them without... more»

Over two-thirds of US Muslims experience Islamophobia: Survey

Some 67.5% of the Muslims living in the US has experienced Islamophobia at least once in their... more»

Taliban disperse women protesters with gunfire in Kabul

The Taliban on Thursday violently cracked down on a small women’s rights demonstration, firing... more»

Death toll in Ecuador prison riot rises to 116, six decapitated

QUITO: The death toll from a riot at one of Ecuador’s largest prisons rose to 116, President... more»

Kashmir: Medicos protest ‘pooling of MBBS seats in all India quota’ by J&K

Srinagar/ Rajouri: Students in several Government Medical Colleges today protested against UT... more»

Pakistan: Cabinet approves amendments to controversial social media rules

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to digital media rules introduced last year... more»

UK: Reserve fuel tankers on the road from Wednesday, says Kwarteng

The government’s reserve tanker fleet will be “on the road” on Wednesday... more»

Search

Back to Top