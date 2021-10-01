Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Afghan girls’ soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo’s Portugal
Afghan girls’ soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo’s Portugal

Afghan girls’ soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo’s Portugal

International 2021-10-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

LISBON: Leaving her homeland Afghanistan was painful, says 15-year-old Sarah. But now safely in Portugal, she hopes to pursue her dream of playing soccer professionally – and perhaps meeting her idol, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sarah was one of several players from Afghanistan’s national female youth soccer squad who fled their country in fear after the Taliban movement seized power in August.

Portugal has granted asylum to the young footballers.

“I’m free,” she said, smiling from ear-to-ear as she visited Lisbon’s landmark Belem Tower on the River Tagus with her mother and teammates.

“My dream is to be a good player like Ronaldo – and I want to be a big business woman here in Portugal,” she said.

She hoped to go back home one day but only if she can live freely.

Her mother, who requested that Reuters did not use their surname, had experienced first-hand a previous era of Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001. She is less optimistic they will ever be able to return.

Taliban leaders have promised to respect women’s rights but under their first government, women could not work and girls were banned from school. Women had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative when they left home.

A senior Taliban official said after the Aug. 15 takeover that women would probably not be allowed to play sport because it was “not necessary” and their bodies might be exposed.

“The reason we took on this mission (to evacuate the team) was to ensure they can aspire and play the sport they love,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, captain of the Afghanistan women’s senior national team, who flew to Lisbon on Wednesday to surprise the youth team players.

From her home in Canada, where she works as assistant soccer coach at a local university, Muhtaj has been in touch with the girls throughout the evacuation process, codenamed Operation Soccer Balls. It managed to rescue a total of 80 people – the female youth team and family members, including babies.

They landed in Portugal on Sept. 19.

When Muhtaj showed up on Wednesday night, the girls were ecstatic. They hugged. Some could not hold back the tears.

“They been through so much, so many challenges,” Muhtaj said. “They were just resilient and they were able to make it happen.”

One relative, 25-year-old Zaki Rasa, recalled the chaos at the Kabul airport, where he spent three anguished days. He is now delighted to be in Portugal and wants to continue his studies.

“There is some uncertainty about the future,” he said. “The important thing is that we are safe.”__Courtesy Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Border incidents with China will continue till boundary agreement is reached: Indian Army chief

New Delhi, Sep 30: Border incidents between India and China will continue to occur till a boundary... more»

Ex-French president gets jail sentence over campaign funding

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to a year in prison for illegally... more»

Afghan girls’ soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo’s Portugal

LISBON: Leaving her homeland Afghanistan was painful, says 15-year-old Sarah. But now safely in... more»

Poland ‘illegally’ refused entry to asylum seekers at border with Belarus, stranding them without food, water & shelter – Amnesty

Warsaw has illegally stranded 32 Afghan migrants on its border with Belarus, leaving them without... more»

Over two-thirds of US Muslims experience Islamophobia: Survey

Some 67.5% of the Muslims living in the US has experienced Islamophobia at least once in their... more»

Taliban disperse women protesters with gunfire in Kabul

The Taliban on Thursday violently cracked down on a small women’s rights demonstration, firing... more»

Death toll in Ecuador prison riot rises to 116, six decapitated

QUITO: The death toll from a riot at one of Ecuador’s largest prisons rose to 116, President... more»

Kashmir: Medicos protest ‘pooling of MBBS seats in all India quota’ by J&K

Srinagar/ Rajouri: Students in several Government Medical Colleges today protested against UT... more»

Pakistan: Cabinet approves amendments to controversial social media rules

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to digital media rules introduced last year... more»

UK: Reserve fuel tankers on the road from Wednesday, says Kwarteng

The government’s reserve tanker fleet will be “on the road” on Wednesday... more»

Search

Back to Top