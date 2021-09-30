Kashmir: Medicos protest ‘pooling of MBBS seats in all India quota’ by J&K

Srinagar/ Rajouri: Students in several Government Medical Colleges today protested against UT government’s decision to pool its MBBS seats in All India Quota (AIQ) from the current session.

The MBBS doctors from Valley aspiring to apply or have applied for the post-graduate admissions apprehend that they will have to compete at all India-level instead of UT-level, by this decision of the government.

The protests erupted days after the Medical Council Committee (MCC) in its notification stated that the J&K government was likely to participate in AIQ counseling from this year.

The MCC also stated that they had referred the subject to J&K government for its approval.

One of the protesting MBBS doctors at GMC Srinagar, Tajamul Islam said around 50 percent seats from GMCs and 100 percent seats from SKIMS will be pooled in AIQ which will prove detrimental for the J&K doctors.

“It simply means that 50 percent of seats will go out of the hands of local students and only two to three students will be selected for the PG course,” he said.

He said everyone was aware of the situation in J&K where even internet blockade remains for around seven months. “And how can the government expect us to compete with students at all India-level,” Dr Tajamul Islam asked.

While referring to pooling of seats in AIQ, he said for every 70 Indian students only one will be from J&K. “And also 100 percent seats will be pooled in AIQ in SKIMS. It will be injustice with us and will ruin our career,” he said.

Another MBBS doctor said out of 138 seats in SKIMS hardly 4 to 5 students will get selected in the premier institute. “In GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu only 150 seats will be left for us and then there will be seats reserved for categories as well, only few seats will be left for open merit,” he said.

The MBBS doctors at GMC Srinagar said they were protesting against the government move as it was “practically impossible” to share seats. “Sharing seats in All India Quota will snatch our job which will add to our misery and also to the unemployment in J&K,” the protesting MBBS doctors said.

Dr Tajamul during the protest at GMC Srinagar said the candidates who will come from outside J&K will stay here only for three years to complete the PG course and later will go back to their original places. “It will again create problems in patient doctor ratio. Pooling of seats is not a good decision in any respect,” he said.

“In J&K around 3000 candidates apply for PG but at All India-level the number goes beyond one lakh. It is not possible for us to qualify the exams in such conditions,” another protesting doctor said.

The MBBS doctors urged the government not to participate in pooling of medical seats in AIQ. “Most of us have already appeared in the PG exams and we studied keeping in view the competition at J&K level but now we will be assessed at All India-level which is unacceptable,” the protesting doctors said.

Notably, the MBBS doctors at GMC Anantnag on Wednesday also staged a protest.

Similar protests were also held in Rajouri GMC. Sources said the MBBS students of GMC Rajouri staged a protest demonstration and raised slogans against the UT government’s decision in this regard. The students said that it will affect the healthcare system in Jammu and Kashmir.

They, according to sources, said that Jammu and Kashmir is already facing dearth in PG seats for medical stream and “now the existing seats have been opened under All India Quota”.

Meanwhile, a top official told Greater Kashmir that a meeting will be convened in this regard on Thursday by the J&K Chief Secretary to take the feedback from the health and medical education department and JK BOPEE as well.

“BOPPEE is the implementing agency. Whatever decision will be taken by the government, we will implement that. We will attend the meeting and share our feedback with the government,” a BOPEE official said.

Additional Chief Secretary in charge of the Health and Medical Education department, Vivek Bhardwaj was not available for comment.

Source: GK News