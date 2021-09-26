Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / ‘Soon’ means different things in Iran & West, Tehran’s top diplomat says regarding resumption of nuclear talks
‘Soon’ means different things in Iran & West, Tehran’s top diplomat says regarding resumption of nuclear talks

‘Soon’ means different things in Iran & West, Tehran’s top diplomat says regarding resumption of nuclear talks

International 2021-09-26, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Iranian FM Hossein Amirabdollahian has again refrained from saying exactly when Tehran plans to return to talks aimed at reviving the nuclear deal, instead philosophizing about the meaning of the word “soon” in Iran and the West.

On Friday, Amirabdollahian told reporters in New York that the stalled negotiations on bringing back the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are going to continue “very soon,” but didn’t give a specific date.

An attempt to clarify his statement by the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRINN on Saturday also transpired to be fruitless.

“People keep asking how soon is soon. Does it mean days, weeks or months?” Amirabdollahian, who became Iranian foreign minister after hardline cleric Ebrahimi Raisi won June’s presidential election, said.

The difference between Iranian and Western ‘soon’ is a lot. To us, ‘soon’ means really at the first opportune time – when our reviews [of the nuclear file] have been completed.

The important thing is that Tehran has maintained its “determination” to return to the talks – so long as they are “serious” and guarantee Tehran’s rights and interests, he insisted.

The FM also noted that Western promises to launch the INSTEX trade mechanism to barter goods and food with sanction-hit Iran “soon” or “in a few months” remain unfulfilled.

The nuclear deal, which saw Tehran curbing its nuclear military program in exchange for the lifting of international restrictions against it, was signed between Iran and China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, and the US in 2015 as result of prolonged diplomatic efforts.

However, in 2018, then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the landmark agreement and imposed a raft of new sanctions on Tehran. The move left the other signees in shock and prompted Iran to renege on its commitments under the JCPOA, resuming the enrichment of uranium.

Trump’s successor Joe Biden has expressed readiness to restore the agreement, with indirect talks between the sides kicking off in Vienna this April. However, the negotiating process was paused even before the Iranian election, as the involved parties struggled to find condom ground on some key issues.

The Biden administration is pushing for Tehran’s regional activities and ballistic missile program to also be included in the agreement, while Iran insists that the 2015 deal must remain as it was. It demands that all sanctions be lifted before it returns to compliance.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Germany elections: Merkel backs ‘bridge-builder’ Laschet as successor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has backed her centre-right party’s candidate Armin Laschet... more»

Pakistan hits back at Indian claims at UNGA, reiterates Kashmir not ‘internal matter’

Pakistan hit back at India after the latter described occupied Kashmir as an “internal... more»

Iceland votes amid splintered political landscape

Iceland has begun voting in an election that could see its unprecedented left-right coalition lose... more»

‘Soon’ means different things in Iran & West, Tehran’s top diplomat says regarding resumption of nuclear talks

Iranian FM Hossein Amirabdollahian has again refrained from saying exactly when Tehran plans to... more»

Phones of five French ministers infected by Pegasus malware: report

Paris- The mobile phones of at least five French ministers and a diplomatic advisor to President... more»

Pakistan a victim of US ungratefulness, Imran tells UN

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan sought to cast Pakistan as the victim of American... more»

Pakistan must abide by HR regimes to qualify for GSP+ after ’23: EU official

ISLAMABAD: The Euro­pean Commission has adopted a legislative proposal for 10 years (2024-34) to... more»

Six terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Six terrorists were killed by the Front Corps (FC) during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in... more»

Taliban official says strict punishment, executions, will return

One of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its strict rule of Afghanistan during... more»

Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou ‘to be freed’ in US deal

A senior executive of Chinese technology giant Huawei is due to appear virtually in a US court... more»

Search

Back to Top