Pakistan: Four soldiers martyred in bomb attack
Pakistan: Four soldiers martyred in bomb attack

2021-09-26
Dawnnews.com reported on Sunday 26 September: “Four security personnel were martyred and two others injured in a bomb attack on a vehicle of the Frontier Corps in the Khosat area of Harnai district on Saturday”.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

Official sources said that the FC vehicle was targeted in the Safar Bash area.

The FC soldiers were performing their patrolling duty and when their vehicle reached the Safar Bash area the improvised explosive device went off resulting in martyrdom of four soldiers and injuries to two officers.

Security forces rushed to the scene of the attack and shifted the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital.

The martyrs were identified as Hussain Rehmat, Muh­ammad Saleem, Majid Fareed and Zakir. The inj­ured were Captain Owais and Lieutenant Luqman.

On Friday, two security personnel were martyred and five others injured in an attack in Awaran district.

