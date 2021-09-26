Voice Of Vienna

Germany elections: Merkel backs ‘bridge-builder’ Laschet as successor

2021-09-26
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has backed her centre-right party’s candidate Armin Laschet to succeed her, in an unusually tight poll campaign.

At the final CDU rally, in Mr Laschet’s home town of Aachen, Mrs Merkel praised him as a “bridge-builder who will get people on board”.

The election is too close to call, with polls putting the centre-right almost neck and neck with the centre-left SPD.

Mrs Merkel has dominated German politics for 16 years as chancellor.

Mrs Merkel had vowed to avoid the campaign for Sunday’s election, but her CDU-CSU alliance has lost what was a comfortable lead in the polls and is now trailing just behind the SPD (Social Democrats) – the junior partners in the current coalition government.

The Green Party is on course to come third, but could still feature in government; analysts say a wide range of coalitions could be technically possible, if politically tricky, to negotiate.

The SPD’s success is largely attributed to its candidate, current Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who exudes the same understated calm many have admired in Angela Merkel, says the BBC’s Jenny Hill in the capital, Berlin.

Mr Scholz, making his last appeal to voters in the Potsdam constituency, near Berlin, where he is standing, said a coalition with the Greens might be possible.

“The stronger the SPD is, the easier it will be to build a government,” he told voters.

Source: BBC

