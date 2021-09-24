Kashmir: Three militants believed to have infiltrated recently killed in north Kashmir’s Uri

Srinagar, Sept 23: Three unidentified heavily armed militants, believed to be those who reportedly infiltrated recently, were killed in a gunfight with security forces at Hathlanga area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, reports said.

Quoting the sources, news agency GNS reported that the trio was killed in the gunfight which had ensued after days of cordon-and-search-operation in the vast area. Authorities had also suspended mobile telephony and the internet in Uri amid reports that some militants had infiltrated from across the LoC.

As per the sources, five AK-47, eight pistols, 45 grenades, two UBGLs and “huge ammunition” was recovered from the slain trio’s possession.

The identity and group affiliation of the trio was not immediately known. In the initial phase of the gunfight, a soldier was also injured.

A press conference of GOC Chinar and IGP Kashmir is going on in BB Cantt Srinagar regarding the killing of the three militants in Uri.

