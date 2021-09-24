Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Kashmir: Three militants believed to have infiltrated recently killed in north Kashmir’s Uri
Kashmir: Three militants believed to have infiltrated recently killed in north Kashmir’s Uri

Kashmir: Three militants believed to have infiltrated recently killed in north Kashmir’s Uri

Austria 2021-09-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Srinagar, Sept 23: Three unidentified heavily armed militants, believed to be those who reportedly infiltrated recently, were killed in a gunfight with security forces at Hathlanga area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, reports said.

Quoting the sources, news agency GNS reported that the trio was killed in the gunfight which had ensued after days of cordon-and-search-operation in the vast area. Authorities had also suspended mobile telephony and the internet in Uri amid reports that some militants had infiltrated from across the LoC.

As per the sources, five AK-47, eight pistols, 45 grenades, two UBGLs and “huge ammunition” was recovered from the slain trio’s possession.

The identity and group affiliation of the trio was not immediately known. In the initial phase of the gunfight, a soldier was also injured.

A press conference of GOC Chinar and IGP Kashmir is going on in BB Cantt Srinagar regarding the killing of the three militants in Uri.

Source: GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Three militants believed to have infiltrated recently killed in north Kashmir’s Uri

Srinagar, Sept 23: Three unidentified heavily armed militants, believed to be those who reportedly... more»

Afghanistan war: UK’s lowest payout for civilian death was £104.17

Compensation payments for hundreds of civilian deaths linked to the British armed forces have been... more»

Italy seeks extradition of Pakistani parents over missing teen girl

Italy said on Thursday it had asked Pakistan to extradite the parents of a teenage girl suspected... more»

EU announces plan to impose universal phone cable in blow to Apple

In a setback for Apple, the European Union has announced plans to standardize chargers for... more»

Invest Cyprus hails €180 million investment into Cyprus with development projects that will create more than 1,800 jobs

Invest Cyprus has hailed a €180 million investment into Cyprus by US hedge fund firm NCH Capital... more»

New Greek camp pushes refugees out of sight

Samos, Greece – Workers are still laying down asphalt in the high-security end of the camp where... more»

Turkey: Defense Ministry denies reports that 5 generals resigned

Turkish Defense Ministry sources have refuted media reports that five generals requested... more»

At UN, Erdogan urges settlement of Kashmir issue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for a solution to the decades-old Kashmir... more»

Aukus pact: France and US seek to mend rift

France and US have made efforts to end a row which started last week with the announcement of the... more»

EU said to legislate for common phone charger despite Apple protests

The European Commission will on Thursday present a legislative proposal for a common charger for... more»

Search

Back to Top