Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Italy seeks extradition of Pakistani parents over missing teen girl
Italy seeks extradition of Pakistani parents over missing teen girl

Italy seeks extradition of Pakistani parents over missing teen girl

Europe 2021-09-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Italy said on Thursday it had asked Pakistan to extradite the parents of a teenage girl suspected of having been murdered by her family after refusing an arranged marriage.

The announcement came after news Wednesday that the uncle of 18-year-old Saman Abbas had been arrested in Paris, accused of her murder alongside her parents and two of her cousins.

The case has sparked outrage in Italy and has become front page news since police began investigating the teenager’s disappearance in May. Her body has yet to be found.

“Justice Minister Marta Cartabia… has signed and sent to Pakistan the two extradition requests for the parents of Saman Abbas, who are under investigation for the murder of their daughter,” the justice ministry said Thursday.

Prosecutors had on Wednesday announced the arrest on a European warrant of the teenager’s uncle on the outskirts of Paris.

Saman Abbas, who lived in the northern Italian town of Novellara, last year refused her family’s plan to have her marry a cousin in their home country of Pakistan.

While still a minor, she turned to social services and in November was moved into a shelter home. She also reported her parents to police, but on April 11 returned to them.

Police began searching for her on May 5, when officers visited her house and found nobody.

Officers then discovered that the girl’s parents had left for Pakistan without her, and found images from a nearby security camera that made them fear the worst.

Late on April 29, five people could be seen walking off from the house holding shovels, a crowbar and a bucket, and returning after about two-and-a-half hours.

One cousin accused in the case is currently in jail in Italy.__Courtesy Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Three militants believed to have infiltrated recently killed in north Kashmir’s Uri

Srinagar, Sept 23: Three unidentified heavily armed militants, believed to be those who reportedly... more»

Afghanistan war: UK’s lowest payout for civilian death was £104.17

Compensation payments for hundreds of civilian deaths linked to the British armed forces have been... more»

Italy seeks extradition of Pakistani parents over missing teen girl

Italy said on Thursday it had asked Pakistan to extradite the parents of a teenage girl suspected... more»

EU announces plan to impose universal phone cable in blow to Apple

In a setback for Apple, the European Union has announced plans to standardize chargers for... more»

Invest Cyprus hails €180 million investment into Cyprus with development projects that will create more than 1,800 jobs

Invest Cyprus has hailed a €180 million investment into Cyprus by US hedge fund firm NCH Capital... more»

New Greek camp pushes refugees out of sight

Samos, Greece – Workers are still laying down asphalt in the high-security end of the camp where... more»

Turkey: Defense Ministry denies reports that 5 generals resigned

Turkish Defense Ministry sources have refuted media reports that five generals requested... more»

At UN, Erdogan urges settlement of Kashmir issue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for a solution to the decades-old Kashmir... more»

Aukus pact: France and US seek to mend rift

France and US have made efforts to end a row which started last week with the announcement of the... more»

EU said to legislate for common phone charger despite Apple protests

The European Commission will on Thursday present a legislative proposal for a common charger for... more»

Search

Back to Top