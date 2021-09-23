Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Turkey: Defense Ministry denies reports that 5 generals resigned
Turkey: Defense Ministry denies reports that 5 generals resigned

Turkey: Defense Ministry denies reports that 5 generals resigned

International 2021-09-23, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Turkish Defense Ministry sources have refuted media reports that five generals requested retirement, saying that the demands of the two generals who requested retirement due to health and family reasons were accepted, the state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

The sources described the allegation in question as “unfavorable efforts to create a perception to wear down the Turkish Armed Forces.”

The sources said that it is a natural right for the personnel serving in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) to request this direction after they gain the right to retirement.

“Within the framework of the regulations in the Turkish Armed Forces Personnel Law, every TSK personnel who wishes, on the condition that they earn the right to retirement, will have their own will and will during the performance of their duties. You can apply for retirement in January-February or July-August,” sources said.

In this context, the sources stated that the process of receiving a retirement petition was completed on Aug. 31.

“Only two of our generals requested for retirement due to health and family reasons, and their demands were accepted. It is impossible to explain in good faith, to present the retirement demands of our two generals as an extraordinary transaction, as if there is a problem in the TSK, to try to create a negative perception by giving numbers and names. It is considered both as disrespect for the personal rights of our personnel who request retirement and as efforts to create a perception to wear down the TSK,” sources said.__Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Turkey: Defense Ministry denies reports that 5 generals resigned

Turkish Defense Ministry sources have refuted media reports that five generals requested... more»

At UN, Erdogan urges settlement of Kashmir issue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for a solution to the decades-old Kashmir... more»

Aukus pact: France and US seek to mend rift

France and US have made efforts to end a row which started last week with the announcement of the... more»

EU said to legislate for common phone charger despite Apple protests

The European Commission will on Thursday present a legislative proposal for a common charger for... more»

Ukraine leader’s aide survives assassination attempt

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised a strong response after one of his top aides... more»

France wants ‘concrete measures’ from Biden after sub deal upset, says US must respect European sovereignty

The French presidency has said it is expecting “concrete measures” from US President Joe Biden... more»

Turkey: Students sleep in parks to draw attention to housing problem

With the start of face-to-face education after a year of hiatus due to the pandemic, the price of... more»

Gunmen kill 3 in eastern Afghanistan

Unidentified gunmen shot dead at least three people in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province... more»

Iran wants nuclear talks that lead to lifting of US sanctions, president says

TEHRAN: Iran wants to resume nuclear talks with world powers that would lead to the removal of US... more»

Kashmir: 2 Army pilots die in helicopter crash at Patnitop

Jammu: Two Army pilots died during a crash landing of a Cheetah helicopter in Patnitop area of... more»

Search

Back to Top