Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / France wants ‘concrete measures’ from Biden after sub deal upset, says US must respect European sovereignty
France wants ‘concrete measures’ from Biden after sub deal upset, says US must respect European sovereignty

France wants ‘concrete measures’ from Biden after sub deal upset, says US must respect European sovereignty

Europe 2021-09-23, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The French presidency has said it is expecting “concrete measures” from US President Joe Biden when the two leaders speak on Wednesday, after Washington and London seemingly scuppered an Aussie submarine deal with France.

On Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron’s spokesman Gabriel Attal reiterated Paris’ anger with the US following the announcement last week that Australia would be purchasing nuclear submarines from the US and UK, and would abandon a 2016 French contract.

Attal highlighted that the lack of consultation between the US with France before the announcement of the AUKUS (Australia, UK, US) pact last week was demonstrative of the issues that exist between the allies.

The spokesman also said France hoped the US would detail “concrete measures” to restore trust between the two nations when the presidents speak over the phone later on Wednesday.

It was also stated that there needs to be more recognition from the US as regards European nations’ own sovereignty and security efforts.

The French government has been deeply angered by the actions of the AUKUS partners, with a number of its ministers repeatedly suggesting this is not how allies should act towards each other. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian even went as far to say Biden was acting like former US President Donald Trump. “This brutal, unilateral and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr. Trump used to do,” Le Drian stated.

France has even recalled its ambassador from Washington, the first time it has done so. Paris has also escalated the matter with the EU, claiming it is a wider European issue.

Under the AUKUS deal, the US and UK have pledged to deliver a fleet of nuclear-powered, conventionally armed submarines to Australia. Its signing sees the end of a 2016 deal between Canberra and Paris, worth around $40 billion, in which the Royal Australian Navy was to receive a fleet of 12 of its cutting-edge diesel-electric submarines, to replace its Collins submarines which are more than two decades old.

Source: RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Ukraine leader’s aide survives assassination attempt

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised a strong response after one of his top aides... more»

France wants ‘concrete measures’ from Biden after sub deal upset, says US must respect European sovereignty

The French presidency has said it is expecting “concrete measures” from US President Joe Biden... more»

Turkey: Students sleep in parks to draw attention to housing problem

With the start of face-to-face education after a year of hiatus due to the pandemic, the price of... more»

Gunmen kill 3 in eastern Afghanistan

Unidentified gunmen shot dead at least three people in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province... more»

Iran wants nuclear talks that lead to lifting of US sanctions, president says

TEHRAN: Iran wants to resume nuclear talks with world powers that would lead to the removal of US... more»

Kashmir: 2 Army pilots die in helicopter crash at Patnitop

Jammu: Two Army pilots died during a crash landing of a Cheetah helicopter in Patnitop area of... more»

New Zealand steps closer to tighter terrorism laws after supermarket knife attack

New Zealand’s parliament took a step closer on Tuesday to make it easier to arrest and... more»

Afghan girls school ban would be un-Islamic, Pakistan PM says

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has said preventing women from accessing education in... more»

Biden hails end of ‘relentless war’ in first UN speech, but vows to focus on ‘Indo-Pacific’ amid tensions with China

President Joe Biden has told the UN General Assembly that the US’ “period of relentless war”... more»

Taliban appoint hardline battlefield commanders to key government posts

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers announced several senior appointments on Tuesday, naming two... more»

Search

Back to Top