Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / EU said to legislate for common phone charger despite Apple protests
EU said to legislate for common phone charger despite Apple protests

EU said to legislate for common phone charger despite Apple protests

Europe 2021-09-23, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

The European Commission will on Thursday present a legislative proposal for a common charger for mobile phones, tablets, and headphones, a person familiar with the matter said – a move likely to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals.

The European Union executive and EU lawmakers have been pushing for a common charger for over a decade, saying it would be better for the environment and more convenient for users.

The Commission wants the sale of chargers to be decoupled from devices, and also propose a harmonised charging port, the person said.

Apple, whose iPhone handsets are charged from its Lightning cable, has said rules forcing connectors to conform to one type could deter innovation, create a mountain of electronic waste, and irk consumers.

Rival Android-based devices are charged using USB-C connectors. Half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29 percent had a USB-C connector and 21 percent a Lightning connector, according to a 2019 Commission study.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Six terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Six terrorists were killed by the Front Corps (FC) during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in... more»

Taliban official says strict punishment, executions, will return

One of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its strict rule of Afghanistan during... more»

Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou ‘to be freed’ in US deal

A senior executive of Chinese technology giant Huawei is due to appear virtually in a US court... more»

India: Shootout inside Delhi courtroom kills three, gang wars blamed

NEW DELHI: Three people were killed in a suspected gangland shooting inside a Delhi courtroom on... more»

Brussels begins infringement proceedings against Austria and other states for failing to implement EU rules on combating terrorism

The European Commission announced that it has launched infringement procedures against Austria, as... more»

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont detained in Sardinia

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after a failed secession bid for the... more»

Fears of hole in EU heart as German ‘Queen of Europe’ departs

BRUSSELS: Angela Merkel’s exit from the stage is sparking fears of a hole at the heart of the... more»

Massive fire ravages dormitory of prestigious military school in downtown Moscow

Over 100 people were evacuated after a dormitory caught fire at one of Russia’s oldest military... more»

Kashmir: Three militants believed to have infiltrated recently killed in north Kashmir’s Uri

Srinagar, Sept 23: Three unidentified heavily armed militants, believed to be those who reportedly... more»

Afghanistan war: UK’s lowest payout for civilian death was £104.17

Compensation payments for hundreds of civilian deaths linked to the British armed forces have been... more»

Search

Back to Top