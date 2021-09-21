Voice Of Vienna

US to mandate all foreign visitors show proof of COVID vaccination

The Biden administration announced on Monday it will lift COVID-19 travel bans starting in November while mandating that all foreign nationals seeking to come to the US show proof of vaccination before they are allowed entry.

Passengers will have to show proof of vaccination prior to boarding a US-bound plane beginning in “early November,” said Jeff Zients, the administration’s pandemic response coordinator.

“International travel is critical to connecting families and friends, to fueling small and large businesses, to promoting the open exchange of ideas and culture,” Zients said, according to the New York Times. “That’s why, with science and public health as our guide, we have developed a new international air travel system that both enhances the safety of Americans here at home and enhances the safety of international air travel.”

Travel bans were originally imposed by the Trump administration in March 2020, and curtailed travel from some European countries and China before being expanded to include other nations, including South Africa and Brazil.

The new regulations will replace the patchwork restrictions.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, foreign travelers will also have to show a negative test result taken within three days prior to their departure, Zients reportedly said.

Unvaccinated Americans will face tighter requirements, including showing proof of a negative test within 24 hours of departure.__The Nation

