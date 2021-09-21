Pakistan: Nine killed, 16 injured in clash during jirga in Upper Dir

UPPER DIR: At least nine people were killed and 16 were injured as participants of a jirga opened fire at each other in the Barawal tehsil of Upper Dir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

The incident occurred during a meeting held to resolve a dispute related to the construction of a road at Ganu Cham, tehsil Barawal.

The attendees first engaged in a brawl but took out guns and began firing at each other shortly after.

The injured and the bodies were later shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ), where the staff confirmed the deaths of nine people.

They further confirmed providing treatment to 16 others injured, five of whom were stated to be in a critical condition.

On August 26, eight people were killed and 11 others sustained serious injuries when the residents of two villages clashed over a land dispute near Parachinar in the Kurram tribal district of K-P.

Police said that the residents of two villages, Sher Jan Kalay and Sago Kalay, had a longstanding dispute over the ownership of a piece of land.

On the said day, the warring residents pulled out their guns and began firing at each other.

The clash erupted after a few villagers engaged in a verbal spat with each other.

Moreover, civil society activists also demanded of the government to take notice of the situation in the area as land disputes were claiming lives at an alarming pace in Kurram tribal district without inviting much attention.

On July 10, seven people were killed and about two dozen injured in a clash between Atror and Kalam clans over a land dispute in Swat district of K-P.

Residents said two people got into a fight over a standing crop after which they pulled out their weapons and started firing at each other.

Source: Tribune.com