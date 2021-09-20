Voice Of Vienna

EIGHT KILLED after shooter opens fire at Russian university in Perm

International 2021-09-20
Eight people have been confirmed dead, with six injured, after a shooting on the campus of a university in the Russian city of Perm. Police have apprehended the perpetrator. Terrified students were filmed escaping through windows.

The incident happened, on Monday morning, at Perm State University, one of the oldest universities in the Urals region, close to where Europe and Asia meet. The school’s social media alerted everyone who was on campus to leave if possible, or lock themselves inside a room.

Images published online, apparently taken at the scene, showed a rush to escape through the windows.

Another video taken from inside the building appears to show an armed person dressed in black and wearing a helmet slowly walking across the campus as horrified onlookers express their shock.

The crisis ended with the perpetrator apprehended, the university and the police reported. According to some media, he was injured by the police.

Law enforcement officials said the shooter is a student at the university where the attacks happened. Earlier unconfirmed reports identified him as an 18-year-old lone-wolf attacker named Timur Bekmansurov, who allegedly left a note describing his motives on social media.__RT.com

