Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Afghan activists protest outside shuttered women affairs ministry
Afghan activists protest outside shuttered women affairs ministry

Afghan activists protest outside shuttered women affairs ministry

International 2021-09-20, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

About two dozen women activists protested outside Afghanistan’s women’s ministry on Sunday after it was closed by Taliban militants in power in Kabul and replaced by their Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

Female staff said they had been trying to return to work at the ministry for several weeks since the Taliban takeover last month, only to be told to go home.

The sign outside the Ministry of Women’s Affairs has been replaced by one for the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

“The Ministry of Women’s Affairs must be reactivated,” said Baseera Tawana, one of the protesters outside the building. “The removal of women means the removal of human beings.”

When Taliban were in power from 1996-2001, girls were not allowed to attend school and women were banned from work and education.

During that period, the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice became known as the group’s moral police, enforcing its interpretation of Sharia that includes a strict dress code and public executions and floggings.

The protest came a day after some girls returned to primary schools with gender-segregated classes, but older girls faced an anxious wait with no clarity over if and when they would be able to resume their studies.

“You cannot suppress the voice of Afghan women by keeping girls at home and restricting them, as well as by not allowing them to go to school,” said protester Taranum Sayeedi.

“The woman of Afghanistan today are not the woman of 26 years ago.”

Taliban officials have said they will not return to their fundamentalist policies, including the ban on girls receiving an education.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Mehbooba advocates ‘self-rule’ to address J&K’s problems

Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday... more»

Afghanistan: Stay home, female Kabul government workers told

The new Taliban mayor of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul has told female municipal employees to... more»

Trudeau makes final appeal ahead of Canada’s election

On the final day of campaigning in a tight election battle, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin... more»

Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands, ejecting large plumes of smoke into the air

A volcano erupted on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands off Africa’s Atlantic coast, on... more»

Afghan activists protest outside shuttered women affairs ministry

About two dozen women activists protested outside Afghanistan’s women’s ministry on... more»

Greece inaugurates its first ‘closed’ camp for asylum seekers

Greece on Saturday inaugurated the first of five new “closed” migrant camps, opposed by rights... more»

Italy will likely hold a referendum on decriminalizing cannabis next year

Italy will likely decide whether or not to decriminalize cannabis in a referendum next year, after... more»

France pledges to ‘defend truly multilateral international order’ with India amid diplomatic row with Australia-US

The French and Indian foreign ministers spoke over the phone on Saturday, vowing to deepen their... more»

New Zealand cricket team flies out of Pakistan amid ‘security fears’

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand cricket team flew out of Pakistan on a chartered flight from Islamabad to... more»

Apology ‘not enough’, say survivors of US drone attack in Kabul

A day after the United States military admitted that a drone attack in Afghanistan’s capital... more»

Search

Back to Top