Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / EU to cooperate further with Ankara on migration
EU to cooperate further with Ankara on migration

EU to cooperate further with Ankara on migration

Europe 2021-09-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The European Union intends to strengthen cooperation with Turkey on the issues of irregular migration and border security, the head of the EU Delegation to Turkey, has said.

Speaking at a news conference in the eastern Turkish province of Van, Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut told how in recent years the EU provided support worth over €350 million, adding that the bloc is ready to maintain cooperation and support on the issue.

He said the EU is closely following developments in Afghanistan, especially immigration and security, after the Taliban formed an interim government last week.

After hearing about the difficulties that Turkey faces on the Iranian border where Afghan migrants are likely to try to cross, Meyer-Landrut said such difficulties are shared by Turkey, the region, and Europe, as well as the rest of the world.

The European Council will quadruple its humanitarian aid for the Afghan public to €200 million by the end of 2020, as discussed at a U.N. conference in Geneva on Monday aiming to raise more money for growing humanitarian needs in Afghanistan.

Meyer-Landrut said the EU joins Turkey in its aim to support the countries neighboring Afghanistan to provide asylum for Afghan refugees and ensure their safety.

While Turkey and the EU agree on ways to manage immigration and borders, the issue gained further importance on the country’s eastern border with recent developments, he added.

Underlining that the EU intends to prevent illegal immigration, Meyer-Landrut said the bloc also wants to increase and strengthen the capacity for immigration management and prevent human trafficking plus the smuggling of drugs and arms as well.

Concerns have risen over a possible spike in migrants from Afghanistan due to the United States’ pullout from the country after two decades.

Turkey hosts nearly 5 million refugees, more than any country in the world.

After the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011, Turkey adopted an “open-door policy” for people fleeing the conflict, granting them “temporary protection” status.

Afghans are believed to be the second-largest refugee community in Turkey after Syrians while authorities say there are 182,000 registered Afghan migrants in the country and up to an estimated 120,000 unregistered ones.

Many of the migrants arriving via Iran are heading for Istanbul to find work or passage to another coastal city from which to embark for Europe.

The authorities recently said that Turkey will not bear the burden of migration crises experienced as a result of the decisions of third countries.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions

Thousands of Afghans protested against the Taliban in the southern city of Kandahar on Tuesday,... more»

Norway election winners start coalition talks with climate focus

Norway’s centre-left opposition parties are starting coalition talks to try to form a majority... more»

‘Austria won’t accept any fleeing Afghan refugees as long as I’m in power,’ chancellor Kurz vows

Vienna will take no part in the resettlement of Afghan refugees evacuated from Kabul after the... more»

Brexit: Checks on goods imported from the EU delayed again

The UK is to delay introducing post-Brexit checks on food and farming imports to England, Scotland... more»

EU to cooperate further with Ankara on migration

The European Union intends to strengthen cooperation with Turkey on the issues of irregular... more»

Kashmir: Niazi announces local govt elections in AJK this year

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that solid measures... more»

Norway’s centre-left defeats Solberg’s conservative rule

The opposition Labour party has won Norway’s general election, bringing an end to eight... more»

Pakistan: Journalists’ protest against PMDA gets support from opp

As journalists staged a sit-in outside of the Parliament House to protest against the... more»

Kashmir: Militant killed in Rajouri gunfight

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in a gunfight in Rajouri district of Jammu division,... more»

Top US Democrat calls out Saudi over alleged aid worker torture

The speaker of the United States House of Representatives says she is “deeply concerned” about... more»

Search

Back to Top