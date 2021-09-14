Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / UK urges Iran to return to nuclear talks in Vienna
UK urges Iran to return to nuclear talks in Vienna

UK urges Iran to return to nuclear talks in Vienna

International 2021-09-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The UK on Monday urged Iran to return to the nuclear talks in Vienna.

This came during a phone call between British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Iran’s new Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

“Held my first call with new Iran Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian today,” Raab wrote on Twitter.

“We discussed our shared interest in a stable Afghanistan. I called on Iran to release all arbitrarily detained British Nationals and to return to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) talks in Vienna.”

Delegations from the JCPOA’s signatories – the UK, France, Germany, Russia, and China – launched efforts in April to bring Tehran and Washington, which abandoned the deal in 2018, back into its fold. After the June 18 election victory of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, these negotiations in Vienna were suspended.

In the talks, Iran demands that all Western sanctions be lifted, while its interlocutors seek to reinstate controls on its nuclear program.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UN seeks $600 million in Afghanistan’s ‘most perilous hour’

GENEVA: The United Nations exhorted the world on Monday to raise $606 million for Afghanistan,... more»

France moves to dissolve ‘racist’ Black African Defense League following weekend violence

The French interior minister has started proceedings to ban a group, known as the ‘Ligue de... more»

UK urges Iran to return to nuclear talks in Vienna

The UK on Monday urged Iran to return to the nuclear talks in Vienna. This came during a phone... more»

Thousands flee forest fires blaze in southern Spain

Around 2,000 people have left their homes after wildfires broke out in the southern Spanish region... more»

Merkel says ‘not all goals’ reached after 9/11 as intel head warns of 2,000 dangerous extremists in Germany

The US and its allies have failed to achieve all their goals after 9/11 but did “defeat... more»

France opposes Pakistan at FATF, but ignores own firm aiding ISIS

The duplicity of France exposed with disclosure of official documents revealing that country’s... more»

Pope warns of anti-Semitism as he visits Hungary

Pope Francis has warned the threat of anti-Semitism is “still lurking” in Europe,... more»

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo announces French presidential bid

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has announced she will run for president in next year’s... more»

Taliban say women can study at university but classes must be segregated

KABUL: Women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in universities as the country seeks to... more»

IAEA chief in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials on revival of nuclear deal

The Chief of International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi is in Tehran to hold talks with... more»

Search

Back to Top