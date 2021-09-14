Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Norway’s centre-left defeats Solberg’s conservative rule
Norway’s centre-left defeats Solberg’s conservative rule

Norway’s centre-left defeats Solberg’s conservative rule

Europe 2021-09-14, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

The opposition Labour party has won Norway’s general election, bringing an end to eight years of conservative government under Erna Solberg.

The prime minister has conceded victory after Monday’s election, paving the way for a centre-left coalition.

“We did it,” said Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere, who will now try to form a government.

The campaign in the run-up to the vote was dominated by climate change and Norway’s oil industry.

Norway’s biggest export is oil and the green party campaigned to close production down in a few years to curb the country’s carbon emissions.

A Stoere-led government will mean that all the Nordic countries are governed by Social Democrat centre-left parties.

Labour won 48 of the 169 seats in parliament, which is one seat less than in 2017, but Ms Solberg’s Conservatives lost nine seats and now have 36.

Mr Stoere is now expected to enter coalition talks with Labour’s preferred allies, the Centre Party and Socialist Left, to secure a majority in parliament. The largely rural Centre Party was one of the night’s biggest winners with 28 seats.

“As the biggest party, we will make sure that Norway will get a new government and a new course,” the Labour leader said in a speech to party members.

“In the coming days, I will invite the leaders of all parties who want a change.”

Ms Solberg’s Conservatives and their allies fell well short of a majority, winning only 68 seats.

Congratulating her rival she said Labour “seems to have a clear majority for a change of government”.

In power since 2013, she pushed a more pragmatic vision for Norway, earning the nickname “Iron Erna”.

In office, she oversaw the tightening of immigration controls and favoured lower taxes to boost economic growth.

She steered Norway through the Covid-19 pandemic but, while the country fared relatively well, she nevertheless faced a backlash over economic inequality and unpopular public sector reforms.

In April this year, the prime minister was fined by police for breaking social-distancing rules at her birthday gathering, further damaging her reputation.__Courtesy BBC.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Niazi announces local govt elections in AJK this year

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that solid measures... more»

Norway’s centre-left defeats Solberg’s conservative rule

The opposition Labour party has won Norway’s general election, bringing an end to eight... more»

Pakistan: Journalists’ protest against PMDA gets support from opp

As journalists staged a sit-in outside of the Parliament House to protest against the... more»

Kashmir: Militant killed in Rajouri gunfight

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in a gunfight in Rajouri district of Jammu division,... more»

Top US Democrat calls out Saudi over alleged aid worker torture

The speaker of the United States House of Representatives says she is “deeply concerned” about... more»

UN seeks $600 million in Afghanistan’s ‘most perilous hour’

GENEVA: The United Nations exhorted the world on Monday to raise $606 million for Afghanistan,... more»

France moves to dissolve ‘racist’ Black African Defense League following weekend violence

The French interior minister has started proceedings to ban a group, known as the ‘Ligue de... more»

UK urges Iran to return to nuclear talks in Vienna

The UK on Monday urged Iran to return to the nuclear talks in Vienna. This came during a phone... more»

Thousands flee forest fires blaze in southern Spain

Around 2,000 people have left their homes after wildfires broke out in the southern Spanish region... more»

Merkel says ‘not all goals’ reached after 9/11 as intel head warns of 2,000 dangerous extremists in Germany

The US and its allies have failed to achieve all their goals after 9/11 but did “defeat... more»

Search

Back to Top