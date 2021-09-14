Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: Niazi announces local govt elections in AJK this year

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2021-09-14
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that solid measures would be taken for the provision of health facilities, promotion of education, dispensation of cheap justice and improvement of infrastructure to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Addressing a big public meeting at his home town Dara Sher Khan Saihra on Monday, he announced the holding of local bodies election this year to transfer the power at gross root level.

He said with the holding of local bodies elections, not only the local leadership will emerge but the problems of the people will be resolved.

He said corruption free society will be established and accountability process will be introduced without any discrimination.

He said Kashmiri people have given tremendous sacrifices for the liberation of occupied Kashmir and the present government would turn the state into a real base camp of the liberation movement.

He said India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir and the fundamental rights of the people of Occupied Kashmir have been denied.

He urged the international community and media to expose Indian forces’ brutalities at international level rather than playing their role as salient spectators.

He said despite using brute force India has failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people and they are determined to continue their struggle till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from India.

He expressed the hope that the long night of terror and repressions would end soon and the Kashmiris from both sides of the line of control would celebrate the Jashan-e-Azadi together.

Source: Daily Times

Kashmir: Niazi announces local govt elections in AJK this year

