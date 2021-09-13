Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo announces French presidential bid
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo announces French presidential bid

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo announces French presidential bid

Europe 2021-09-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has announced she will run for president in next year’s election, joining a growing list of challengers to centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron.

The 62-year-old daughter of Spanish immigrants who fled Francisco Franco’s dictatorship is the hot favourite to win the nomination of the Socialist party.

But the first female mayor of Paris will need to expand her profile nationally to become France’s first woman president.

Minutes after her announcement on Sunday, one of her rivals, far-right leader Marine Le Pen kickstarted her third presidential campaign in the southern city of Frejus.

Hidalgo chose the dockyards of the city of Rouen in the northwest for her announcement rather than the gilded backdrop of Paris city hall.

Paris mayor since 2014, she enters the race as a polarising figure whose campaign to squeeze cars out of the capital and make the city greener has divided residents.

Climate promises

In her speech, Hidalgo said her upbringing in the working-class housing estates of Lyon showed how the French school system could help children overcome “class prejudice”.

But she warned that the French republican model, promising liberty, equality and fraternity, was “disintegrating before our eyes”.

“I want all children in France to have the same opportunities I had,” she said.

Journalist Pierre Haski told Al Jazeera that Hidalgo’s background is one “of her main selling points”.

“She is putting forward her personal story as this daughter of a working-class Spanish immigrant [family] who has made it to become the mayor of Paris, the world-class capital in the country,” Haski said.

“So that’s the kind of achievement that she is promoting, saying I want everybody else to have the same kind of opportunities that I have had. She has a programme … against inequality, more education, more social assistance for the poor,” he added.

However, there are still big challenges ahead, according to Haski.

“One of the weaknesses of her candidacy is that being the mayor of Paris obviously gives her a lot of visibility and importance, but it’s also a handicap,” Haski explained.

“Outside Paris, people resent the centrality of the capital, and they resent what they see as the arrogance from Parisians, so being the mayor of Paris is not necessarily the best asset,” Haski said.

Polls currently show Hidalgo would garner only seven to nine percent in the first round of voting for president in April, if picked to represent the Socialists.

She said one of her top priorities would be to transform France into a low-carbon economy, accusing Macron of failing in his climate pledges.

Macron has yet to confirm that he will seek a second term, but he is widely expected to do so.

The current president and far-right leader Le Pen are polling at between 20 percent and 24 percent and are currently the most likely second-round runners.

Source: Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Merkel says ‘not all goals’ reached after 9/11 as intel head warns of 2,000 dangerous extremists in Germany

The US and its allies have failed to achieve all their goals after 9/11 but did “defeat... more»

France opposes Pakistan at FATF, but ignores own firm aiding ISIS

The duplicity of France exposed with disclosure of official documents revealing that country’s... more»

Pope warns of anti-Semitism as he visits Hungary

Pope Francis has warned the threat of anti-Semitism is “still lurking” in Europe,... more»

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo announces French presidential bid

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has announced she will run for president in next year’s... more»

Taliban say women can study at university but classes must be segregated

KABUL: Women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in universities as the country seeks to... more»

IAEA chief in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials on revival of nuclear deal

The Chief of International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi is in Tehran to hold talks with... more»

Drone attack targets Erbil International Airport hosting US-led coalition forces, multiple explosions reported

Footage from witnesses has shown multiple explosions at the Erbil International Airport in... more»

Catalans rally for independence

BARCELONA: Thousands of Catalans chanted, sang and waved flags as they marched through Barcelona... more»

BioNTech ‘preparing production’ of Covid-19 vaccine for children under 12, which may be approved in Europe next month – media

German company BioNTech, which in partnership with Pfizer developed one of the most widely used... more»

No Afghan refugee exodus yet but ‘massive displacement’ possible: UN

GAZIANTEP: The Taliban victory in Afghanistan has not led to a dramatic refugee exodus but the... more»

Search

Back to Top