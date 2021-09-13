Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / IAEA chief in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials on revival of nuclear deal
IAEA chief in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials on revival of nuclear deal

IAEA chief in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials on revival of nuclear deal

International 2021-09-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Chief of International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi is in Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials on revival of nuclear deal today, reported Radio Pakistan.

Grossi is expected to hold a news conference at Vienna airport in Austria today after returning from Tehran.

The United States and its European allies have been urging President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration to return to the talks.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Taliban say women can study at university but classes must be segregated

KABUL: Women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in universities as the country seeks to... more»

IAEA chief in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials on revival of nuclear deal

The Chief of International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi is in Tehran to hold talks with... more»

Drone attack targets Erbil International Airport hosting US-led coalition forces, multiple explosions reported

Footage from witnesses has shown multiple explosions at the Erbil International Airport in... more»

Catalans rally for independence

BARCELONA: Thousands of Catalans chanted, sang and waved flags as they marched through Barcelona... more»

BioNTech ‘preparing production’ of Covid-19 vaccine for children under 12, which may be approved in Europe next month – media

German company BioNTech, which in partnership with Pfizer developed one of the most widely used... more»

No Afghan refugee exodus yet but ‘massive displacement’ possible: UN

GAZIANTEP: The Taliban victory in Afghanistan has not led to a dramatic refugee exodus but the... more»

Regional intelligence chiefs meet in Islamabad to discuss security situation

ISLAMABAD: The intelligence chiefs of key regional countries including Pakistan, Iran, China,... more»

Turkey rejects Arab League’s ‘unfounded’ resolutions

Turkey on Sept. 10 rejected the “unfounded” resolutions adopted against Ankara at the meeting... more»

UN chief underlines importance of engaging Taliban, aiding Afghans

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said engaging the Taliban and providing... more»

US pulls missile defences in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

While tens of thousands of American forces remain across the Arabian Peninsula as a counterweight... more»

Search

Back to Top