IAEA chief in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials on revival of nuclear deal
2021-09-13
The Chief of International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi is in Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials on revival of nuclear deal today, reported Radio Pakistan.
Grossi is expected to hold a news conference at Vienna airport in Austria today after returning from Tehran.
The United States and its European allies have been urging President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration to return to the talks.__The Nation
