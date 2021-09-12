Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Turkey rejects Arab League’s ‘unfounded’ resolutions
Turkey rejects Arab League’s ‘unfounded’ resolutions

Turkey rejects Arab League’s ‘unfounded’ resolutions

International 2021-09-12, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Turkey on Sept. 10 rejected the “unfounded” resolutions adopted against Ankara at the meeting of Arab League foreign ministers on Thursday.

“It is well known that some Arab League members’ pursuing stereotypical allegations against Turkey for disguising their own ambitions and agendas has no resonance on the friendly and brotherly Arab peoples,” a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

The ministry called on the Arab League “to break free from such futile approaches and to focus on the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the Arab peoples.”

It also drew attention to the fact that some Arab League members objected or made reservations on these resolutions.

“Turkey, with its resolute and principled approach, comes first among the countries that exert utmost effort to preserve sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Arab countries,” the statement said.

Turkey’s fight for its national security and interest complies with international law, it added.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

BioNTech ‘preparing production’ of Covid-19 vaccine for children under 12, which may be approved in Europe next month – media

German company BioNTech, which in partnership with Pfizer developed one of the most widely used... more»

No Afghan refugee exodus yet but ‘massive displacement’ possible: UN

GAZIANTEP: The Taliban victory in Afghanistan has not led to a dramatic refugee exodus but the... more»

Regional intelligence chiefs meet in Islamabad to discuss security situation

ISLAMABAD: The intelligence chiefs of key regional countries including Pakistan, Iran, China,... more»

Turkey rejects Arab League’s ‘unfounded’ resolutions

Turkey on Sept. 10 rejected the “unfounded” resolutions adopted against Ankara at the meeting... more»

UN chief underlines importance of engaging Taliban, aiding Afghans

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said engaging the Taliban and providing... more»

US pulls missile defences in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

While tens of thousands of American forces remain across the Arabian Peninsula as a counterweight... more»

Lebanon gets new government amid deepening crisis

A new government has been announced in Lebanon over a year after the previous administration quit... more»

‘Set such institutions on fire’: Pakistan’s Minister accuses ECP of ‘taking bribes’ to rig polls

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati on Friday lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan... more»

Austria furious over ‘massive threat’ to aviation security after Hungarian NATO flight takes nosedive over its territory

The maneuvers of a NATO pilot have sparked a sharp rebuke from Vienna, which warned of... more»

Afghanistan’s Hazaras fear uncertain future despite improved security

KABUL: Hundreds of Hazara worshippers overflowed from a mosque on the outskirts of the Afghan... more»

Search

Back to Top