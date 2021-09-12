Drone attack targets Erbil International Airport hosting US-led coalition forces, multiple explosions reported

Footage from witnesses has shown multiple explosions at the Erbil International Airport in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. The blasts apparently resulted from a drone strike targeting the airport which is used by the US-led coalition.

Local media reported, citing Kurdistan Region’s Directorate of Counter Terrorism (CTD), that “explosive-laden drones” targeted the air hub, which is hosting US forces that are part of the multinational coalition against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS,ISIL) in Iraq.

Reuters reported, citing witnesses, that at least six blasts were heard in the vicinity of the airport.

Lawk Ghafuri, head of Kurdistan’s foreign media relations, confirmed the airport was attacked “with a drone,” dismissing reports of casualties or damage as false.

Ghafuri reported that the explosion was “away from Erbil International Airport’s terminals and territories.”

The official also brushed off reports that the attack forced the airport to shut down, calling them “fake news.”

Footage from the ground has been spreading across social media, purportedly showing warning sirens going off at a military base housing US troops.

Missile defense systems were deployed to repel the attack, a source with the coalition forces told the media. It is yet unclear if the drones targeting the airport made an impact , the source said, noting that the investigation into the incident is still underway.

Initial reports carried by the Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service claimed that the airport came under a rocket attack.

The airport has faced multiple attacks this year, and US officials have chalked up the aggression to militia groups targeting the US service members still remaining in the country.

The strike comes as the US marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, and which the George W. Bush administration used it as a pretext to invade Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in 2001.

Source: RT.com