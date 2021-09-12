Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Catalans rally for independence
Catalans rally for independence

Catalans rally for independence

Europe 2021-09-12, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

BARCELONA: Thousands of Catalans chanted, sang and waved flags as they marched through Barcelona on Saturday, calling for the region’s independence from Spain.

The march, organised by the grassroots Assemblea Nacional Catalana, was the first since Spain’s government pardoned nine Catalan separatist leaders who had been jailed for their role in a 2017 botched bid for independence, which was Spain’s biggest political crisis in decades.

Most marchers wore face coverings. Police said about 108,000 people took part. ANC put the figure close to 400,000.

The figure was lower than in 2019, when about 600,000 marched.

Some of the nine pardoned politicians and activists attended Saturday’s protests. In Catalonia, Sept 11 marks La Diada, the anniversary of the fall of Barcelona to Spanish forces in 1714 and it has been marked in the past decade by separatist rallies.

“For the first time in four years, nine very special people have participated in La Diada again. The political prisoners are back on the streets,” said ANC chairwoman Elisenda Paluzie.

Cultural activist Jordi Cuixart, who was among those jailed, urged the crowd to continue to fight for independence.

“Those who ask us to turn the page and do not want us to fight for self-determination… What is Spain’s plan for Catalonia? None. Only repression and more repression,” he said.

The protests took place at a moment of lower tension between Barcelona and Mad­rid than in past years as the central and reg­ional governments favour dialogue despite their opposing views on independence.

The central and regional governments are expected to meet next week in Barcelona to resume talks on Catalonia’s political conflict, which have been suspended since Feb 2020.__Courtesy Dawn.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Drone attack targets Erbil International Airport hosting US-led coalition forces, multiple explosions reported

Footage from witnesses has shown multiple explosions at the Erbil International Airport in... more»

Catalans rally for independence

BARCELONA: Thousands of Catalans chanted, sang and waved flags as they marched through Barcelona... more»

BioNTech ‘preparing production’ of Covid-19 vaccine for children under 12, which may be approved in Europe next month – media

German company BioNTech, which in partnership with Pfizer developed one of the most widely used... more»

No Afghan refugee exodus yet but ‘massive displacement’ possible: UN

GAZIANTEP: The Taliban victory in Afghanistan has not led to a dramatic refugee exodus but the... more»

Regional intelligence chiefs meet in Islamabad to discuss security situation

ISLAMABAD: The intelligence chiefs of key regional countries including Pakistan, Iran, China,... more»

Turkey rejects Arab League’s ‘unfounded’ resolutions

Turkey on Sept. 10 rejected the “unfounded” resolutions adopted against Ankara at the meeting... more»

UN chief underlines importance of engaging Taliban, aiding Afghans

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said engaging the Taliban and providing... more»

US pulls missile defences in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

While tens of thousands of American forces remain across the Arabian Peninsula as a counterweight... more»

Lebanon gets new government amid deepening crisis

A new government has been announced in Lebanon over a year after the previous administration quit... more»

‘Set such institutions on fire’: Pakistan’s Minister accuses ECP of ‘taking bribes’ to rig polls

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati on Friday lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan... more»

Search

Back to Top