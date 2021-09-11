Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austria furious over ‘massive threat’ to aviation security after Hungarian NATO flight takes nosedive over its territory
Austria furious over ‘massive threat’ to aviation security after Hungarian NATO flight takes nosedive over its territory

Austria furious over ‘massive threat’ to aviation security after Hungarian NATO flight takes nosedive over its territory

Austria 2021-09-11, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The maneuvers of a NATO pilot have sparked a sharp rebuke from Vienna, which warned of “diplomatic consequences” after an Alliance aircraft from Hungary took an unexpected nosedive over its territory during a scheduled flight.

Austria scrambled two Eurofighter jets to intercept and escort a Hungarian NATO aircraft away from its territory on Friday morning, in an incident that the Alpine nation’s Defense Ministry described as a “massive threat to aviation security.”

No such incident has happened over the country “in the past 20 years,” the ministry’s spokesman, Colonel Michael Bauer, told Austrian media as he slammed the aircraft captain by saying that he “behaved like a wrong-way driver on a motorway.”

The unexpected descent happened during an approved routine flight over Austrian territory by a Hungarian four-engine C-17 military transport aircraft with NATO identification.

While the aircraft had entered Austrian airspace on a valid overflight permit, it gradually drifted down from the prescribed altitude of between 10,000 and 11,000 meters and, by the time it was flying over the Attersee Lake east of the city of Salzburg, its altitude was just around 1,000 meters.

The maneuver alarmed the Austrian military, which sent jets to escort the wayward aircraft away.

The reasons for the sudden nosedive are still unclear, Austrian media said. Neither NATO nor Hungary have commented on the incident as of yet.

The Austrian Defense Ministry said that the nation’s airspace is violated between 30 and 50 times a year on average. Still, this incident apparently stands out in the Austrian military’s judgement since Bauer warned vaguely that it would likely have “diplomatic consequences.”

Located at the heart of Europe and surrounded mostly by NATO members, the small Alpine nation is not itself a member of the Alliance. Austria has its military status codified in a special Constitutional Neutrality Act, which says it cannot host any foreign bases on its territory.

Source: RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘Set such institutions on fire’: Pakistan’s Minister accuses ECP of ‘taking bribes’ to rig polls

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati on Friday lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan... more»

Austria furious over ‘massive threat’ to aviation security after Hungarian NATO flight takes nosedive over its territory

The maneuvers of a NATO pilot have sparked a sharp rebuke from Vienna, which warned of... more»

Afghanistan’s Hazaras fear uncertain future despite improved security

KABUL: Hundreds of Hazara worshippers overflowed from a mosque on the outskirts of the Afghan... more»

20 years on, Ground Zero rebuilding still unfinished

NEW YORK: Two decades after its destruction in the Sept 11 attacks, the work to rebuild the World... more»

Austria man kept dead mother in cellar for pension, police say

A man kept the mummified corpse of his mother in a basement for over a year while continuing to... more»

Taliban victory ‘morale boost’ for extremists: MI5 chief

The head of the UK’s MI5 intelligence agency on Friday said the Taliban victory in... more»

Istanbul Airport claims no. 2 spot in world’s best international airports

Istanbul Airport placed number two on a ranking of the world’s best international airports, a... more»

Freezing Afghanistan’s assets, aid funds could ‘throw millions into poverty’ & spark ‘massive’ refugee crisis, UN envoy warns

A UN envoy to Afghanistan has warned of a looming humanitarian crisis in the war-torn nation,... more»

Afghan journalists tell of Taliban beatings after covering protests

Two Afghan journalists were left with ugly welts and bruises after being beaten and detained for... more»

70,000 pilgrims allowed to perform Umrah in a day

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has increased the number of Umrah pilgrims to 70,000... more»

Search

Back to Top