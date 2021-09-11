Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / 20 years on, Ground Zero rebuilding still unfinished
20 years on, Ground Zero rebuilding still unfinished

20 years on, Ground Zero rebuilding still unfinished

International 2021-09-11, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

NEW YORK: Two decades after its destruction in the Sept 11 attacks, the work to rebuild the World Trade Centre complex remains incomplete.

Two planned skyscrapers, a performing arts centre and a church are still unfinished at the site, which plays host on Saturday to the annual ceremony honoring nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks.

Visitors to the commemoration will find a place that no longer has the feel of a construction zone, though, even as the work continues.

The memorial plaza with its twin reflecting pools opened in 2011. One World Trade Centre the spire originally known as the Freedom Tower opened in 2014, as did the National Sept 11 Memorial and Museum. An underground transit hub and shopping mall opened in 2016. Three other glassy towers built to replace those lost in the attack are open.

Cranes and construction fences, however, can still be seen around the site. Developer Larry Silverstein has said he wants to sign an anchor tenant for the tower before starting construction.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic emptying out office buildings, the now-90-year-old says he is confident a tenant will be found so the Norman Foster -designed tower can be built in his lifetime.

At the end of the day, my goal is to put the shovel in the ground as soon as possible, and complete the rebuilding project we started 20 years ago, Silverstein said in an emailed statement.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Afghanistan’s Hazaras fear uncertain future despite improved security

KABUL: Hundreds of Hazara worshippers overflowed from a mosque on the outskirts of the Afghan... more»

20 years on, Ground Zero rebuilding still unfinished

NEW YORK: Two decades after its destruction in the Sept 11 attacks, the work to rebuild the World... more»

Austria man kept dead mother in cellar for pension, police say

A man kept the mummified corpse of his mother in a basement for over a year while continuing to... more»

Taliban victory ‘morale boost’ for extremists: MI5 chief

The head of the UK’s MI5 intelligence agency on Friday said the Taliban victory in... more»

Istanbul Airport claims no. 2 spot in world’s best international airports

Istanbul Airport placed number two on a ranking of the world’s best international airports, a... more»

Freezing Afghanistan’s assets, aid funds could ‘throw millions into poverty’ & spark ‘massive’ refugee crisis, UN envoy warns

A UN envoy to Afghanistan has warned of a looming humanitarian crisis in the war-torn nation,... more»

Afghan journalists tell of Taliban beatings after covering protests

Two Afghan journalists were left with ugly welts and bruises after being beaten and detained for... more»

70,000 pilgrims allowed to perform Umrah in a day

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has increased the number of Umrah pilgrims to 70,000... more»

Morocco’s ruling party suffers crushing defeat to liberal rivals

Morocco’s long-ruling party has suffered a crushing defeat to liberal rivals in parliamentary... more»

Around 200 foreigners, including Americans, fly out of Kabul in first large-scale departure since US ends troop withdrawal

Around 200 people, including Americans, took off from Kabul airport on a commercial flight to Doha... more»

Search

Back to Top